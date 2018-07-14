You, no doubt, spend a lot of time fretting about the dusky gopher frog, especially since St. Tammany Parish is central to its gradual slide into oblivion.

Courage, mon brave! Just reflect that 99 percent of all animal species that ever lived are no longer with us, and you'll get through this.

Before it disappears from the face of the earth, the frog will have its moment in the sun, if that's an appropriate term for a warty and malodorous critter that spends most of its life underground in burrows dug by the gopher tortoise.

More or less, the first task facing Brett Kavanaugh, provided the Senate confirms his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court in time for the session that starts in October, will be to familiarize himself with dusky gopher frog habitat. There is so little of it left that the frog is classified as critically endangered. Its only chance of survival, according to the federal Fish and Wildlife Service, is to resume breeding in one of its ancestral Louisiana haunts.

Right now only 100 or so gopher frogs survive and they all live near a couple of ponds in Mississippi. Fish and Wildlife has designated a St. Tammany tract as “critical habitat” for the frog, although it has not been seen or smelled anywhere in Louisiana for more than 50 years.

The landscape has changed considerably in the interim and would have to be restored to its pristine condition if the frog were to be reintroduced there. But Fish and Wildlife cannot tell the owners what to do with their land, and there is no indication they would be willing to arrange, and shoulder the enormous costs of, restoring the forests and herbaceous ground cover of yore.

Instead, they filed suit to challenge the “critical habitat” designation, but federal judge Marty Feldman ruled reluctantly against them. The law that gave Fish and Wildlife such arbitrary powers over private property looked like federal “overreach” but its intent was plain, Feldman wrote. “Don't blame me; I didn't write the Endangered Species Act” was the gist of his ruling.

A four-judge appeals court panel, with one dissenter, not only agreed with Feldman but complimented him on his exegesis. The Supreme Court agreed to take the case, presumably because it raises such fundamental questions about the conflict between property rights and government's role as promoter of the common weal.

Conservationists take it for granted that biodiversity is such a boon that the disappearance of any creature, however humble, must be resisted at all costs. Hence the legislation giving Fish and Wildlife the power to put a tag on the St. Tammany land that greatly reduces its value and jeopardizes development plans.

What may be the new justice's first case may therefore set a precedent on an issue of fundamental importance. The court's inevitable shift to the right under President Donald Trump will give the landowners grounds for hope.

The dusky gopher frog may be doomed however the court rules. So few are left that it might struggle even if the landowners agreed to recreate the habitat that would sustain it.

The St. Tammany tract does have what Mr. Dusky Gopher Froggy needs when he goes a-courtin' — ponds that dry up occasionally and thus cannot sustain fish that would eat the tadpoles. But it now lacks the open-canopy longleaf pine forests where the frog used to flourish — they have been replaced by loblolly pines — and the groundcover providing a safe route from breeding pond to subterranean hangout.

It may just be that the landowners could settle for developing a portion of the tract, and play ball with the feds in return for requisite permits, but no such deal appears to have been mooted. In any case, replacing one kind of forest with another, and reintroducing all the other flora required to suit the frog's somewhat finicky tastes, must be a daunting prospect.

That would be so even if success could be guaranteed, which must be out of the question. The Supreme Court's decision should guide environmental policy for a long time after there is no more dusky gopher frog to fret over.