When three young men get into a truck in Scotlandville, and one of them is shot dead, the cops will need a good reason to send the other two on their way.

The street where Kobe Johnson died a few days before Christmas is in one of Baton Rouge's less salubrious hoods, but no arrest was made before we were told the homicide appeared justified. The details are murky, but the survivors, both LSU football players, called the cops, waited for them to show up and were apparently cooperative. Police and DA Hillar Moore promptly announced that no crime appeared to have been committed.

Fair enough, perhaps, but you have to wonder whether a couple of Alabama players, or even some regular Joes from that neck of the woods, would have been so speedily exonerated. There is no denying that Tigers are privileged citizens in this football-mad city, where many bigwigs, including Moore, are LSU graduates.

Moore agrees with BRPD that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and reserve linebacker Jared Small were apparently well within the law when one of them — nobody is saying which — pumped several bullets into Johnson.

Authorities running gun trace in LSU player-involved shooting; closing case could take months Authorities say a fatal shooting case involving two LSU football players could take months to clear as investigators must trace the gun's hist…

The official account is that the three had convened because the players had arranged to sell Johnson an “electronic item.” Authorities refuse to say what the item was, although why they should be so coy is unknown. It merely makes us wonder what other information is being withheld.

Whatever kind of unmentionable electronic device was in the truck has no known bearing on the homicide. The deal was supposed to be going down with Edwards-Helaire and Small in the front seats of a truck and Johnson in the back. Instead, Johnson allegedly pulled a gun and demanded the players' valuables. One of them reached for his own gun, turned and shot.

From what we have been told, it would have been fair enough to release them a few hours later, for Louisiana's “stand-your-ground” law makes an armed aggressor fair game. A homicide is justified, it says, when “committed in self-defense by one who reasonably believes that he is in imminent danger of losing his life or receiving great bodily harm and that the killing is necessary to save himself from that danger.”

Earlier laws said a homicide could not be justified if the perp could have simply walked away from a confrontation, but Louisiana did as the NRA instructed and allowed more latitude for lethal response. “No finder of fact shall be permitted to consider the possibility of retreat as a factor in determining whether the person who used deadly force had a reasonable belief that deadly force was reasonable,” the law somewhat clumsily says.

Retreat is clearly not a possibility inside the cab of a truck in any case, and, even if the football players had given Johnson what he allegedly demanded they could still reasonably have believed themselves in mortal danger.

Edwards-Helaire, Small receive vocal support from LSU offense after fatal shooting LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and reserve linebacker Jared Small are available to play in the Fiesta Bowl after the duo was involved …

The law that says you can kill an armed aggressor with impunity does not apply if you possess or are acquiring illegal drugs, but there has been no suggestion that was the case here. Electronic devices of any description make no nevermind, and the players were regarded as so blameless that they were cleared to play in the Fiesta Bowl a few days later and Edwards-Helaire returned the opening kickoff 77 yards.

The case appears open and shut from what we know, but the authorities give the distinct impression that there is more to it. Moore, after describing the death of Johnson as “totally justifiable,” felt obliged to explain that, under the law, a vehicle is an “extension of the home.” It is true that the law says that you are entitled to kill an intruder who is “likely to use any unlawful force,” but so what? Homicide is justified anywhere if you think you are in mortal danger and Johnson was in the truck by invitation anyway.

Moore continued to protest too much by pointing out that you don't need a concealed-carry permit inside your own vehicle, which is also irrelevant to the issue of whether this was justified homicide.

Although the facts are purportedly not in dispute, and authorities have pretty much cleared the players already, they say it could take months to close the case. Perhaps they are trying to figure out what that electronic device is for.

Email James Gill at Gill1407@bellsouth.net.