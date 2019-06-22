Tom Schedler is prepared to endure further public humiliation in hopes of copping a few bucks, but he will probably go down in history as the last priapic old Louisiana politician to try it.
No, not because future generations will be unable to match his greed and shamelessness; such qualities are ineradicable in the body politic. That's why legislators in their latest session passed a couple of laws designed to prevent any repetition of Schedler's attempt to make you and me pay for his grubby sins.
If Schedler does manage to grab the money and run, he will only revive memories of the scandal that forced him to resign last year as Louisiana Secretary of State. He evidently values moolah over what is left of his dignity and is prepared to sink even further in the public estimation, supposing that to be possible.
The state will resist his efforts to recoup the money he paid toward settling a lawsuit filed by a woman who worked in the Secretary of State's office where she spent 10 years rebuffing Schedler's advances. She finally quit after being transferred to a do-nothing post in a distant office. Let us on this occasion root for state government and hope that whatever embarrassment Schedler experiences as the case drags along will be for naught.
Dawn Ross, the object of Schedler's unrequited admiration, settled for $167,500 when no attempt was made to refute her allegations. That cost taxpayers more than $180,000 after attorney's fees were added to the state's share of the settlement. Schedler, sued in both his personal and official capacities, kicked in $18,425, so he got off lightly, considering that the fault was entirely his. He must have been well aware how lucky he was because he “freely agreed” to pay his contribution, the state's attorney, Davis “Pepper” Allgood, says.
But Schedler has changed his tune and filed his own lawsuit seeking to get his money back. He also wants to be reimbursed for the $14,308 he spent on hiring his own attorney, claiming that the state was obliged to pick up the tab to defend him in his personal capacity in addition to its liability as his employer.
It would offend any sense of fair play if we taxpayers were required to pay even more for Schedler's shenanigans, especially as he didn't need his own attorney anyway. It was such an open-and-shut case that the settlement was reached before Schedler was even served, and he was told he was not therefore entitled to reimbursement, according to the state's response to his lawsuit.
That gives us some reason to hope a court will tell him to get lost, but, since he is asking for the whole sordid story to be dredged up, let us recall that Ross called him a “creep” who subjected her to a “nightmare.” A series of propositioning emails confirmed her story. Although newspapers do not normally name the victims of sex crimes, Ross voluntarily identified herself in a radio interview she gave while her lawsuit was pending.
One of the more pathetic tales she told on her besotted admirer had him discovered by a neighbor at 11 p.m. one night sitting in her backyard wearing pajamas. Schedler, a grandfather, was 68 at the time.
After the revelations of the radio interview, a gag order imposed when Ross's case was settled did little to spare Schedler's blushes. Still, legislators took it amiss that the law should allow the facts to be concealed when the public is forced to pick up a tab for the sex offenses of a state employee. They duly passed a bill ensuring that future settlements in such cases shall be in the public domain.
