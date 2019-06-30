The question is not whether Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Jefferson Hughes belongs at the top of the judicial pile; the question is why he was ever allowed to get there.
As a state district court judge in Livingston Parish, Hughes so betrayed the cause of justice that the FBI had him under investigation for five years. While his grotesque misconduct was eventually deemed not to constitute a federal crime, it was manifestly contrary to all ethical canons.
The state Judiciary Commission was presented with the facts a few years ago, but did not recommend that the Supreme Court kick Hughes off the bench. In fact, he was not so much as publicly censured after refusing to recuse himself from a case and then issuing dubious rulings in favor of a client who had recently been represented by his girlfriend. The result was that a young boy was ordered to live with his mother and the stepfather, Marc Fuselier, who had already inflicted the injuries that would lead to a no-contest plea for child abuse.
Welfare officers, noting that the boy got into the fetal position at the prospect of living with Fuselier, pleaded for Hughes to let the boy remain where he was happiest, with his father and grandparents.
While it is no small matter for a government authority to abrogate a vote of the people, a system that can allow such a scoundrel as Hughes to remain unrebuked on the bench is clearly defective.
This is where public opinion should kick in, for surely Livingston Parish is no stranger to tittle-tattle and Hughes' relationship with attorney Berkley Durbin was no great secret, but it evidently never became an issue in subsequent elections.
In 2004, just as the federal investigation was winding up, Hughes set his sights on the state court of appeal, winning election in 2004. He ascended to the Supreme Court in 2013. We can only assume his transgressions were not generally known, because surely the folks in the district that includes Livingston Parish want an impartial judiciary, right?
Apparently not. In his campaign for the Supreme Court Hughes ran TV commercials boasting that he was “pro-life, pro-gun and pro-traditional marriage.” Since Hughes evidently viewed his personal biases as a basis for juridical decisions, his unsuitability for the job could not have been more obvious.
He meant what he said, though, and duly proved determined to place his prejudices above legal principle. His was the only dissent when his court upheld a ruling in favor of gay marriage in 2015. Since the U.S. Supreme Court had already legalized it, the hands of all lower courts, federal and state, were tied on the issue. Hughes was just making a spectacle of himself.
Of course, he did worse than that back in the day as a district court judge, as even he could see. Just as he was moving up to the court of appeal, he wrote a letter to the grandmother of the boy whose life was blighted by his order that custody be transferred to his mother and Fuselier.
“I am writing to apologize to you for my actions,” Hughes wrote. “I have come to the conclusion that my actions were inimical to the pursuit of the truth and that, because of my actions, justice suffered. For this I am deeply remorseful.”
We may never fully know what he had to be remorseful about, because documents explaining his removal are missing — surprise! surprise! — from the case files at the parish courthouse.
Once on the Supreme Court, Hughes remained unwilling to recuse himself over the most glaring conflict of interest, so four of his colleagues did it for him in a lawsuit claiming damages for environmental pollution caused by oil firms. The plaintiffs had made huge contributions while the case was pending to a PAC supporting Hughes' election campaign. Blind as ever to judicial proprieties, Hughes filed a federal lawsuit to block his recusal but was denied.
The state Supreme Court is supposed to promote public confidence in the legal system, which is no simple task with Hughes in its number.
