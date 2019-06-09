Imagine surviving German shelling and sniper fire as a GI on a Normandy beach only to return stateside and be told to move to the back when the bus taking you home reached the Mason-Dixon Line.
Johnnie Jones, 99, doesn't need to imagine, because he can remember when it happened to him. We were reminded of his story as an integral part of last week's D-Day anniversary newspaper coverage, although it is not because of his wartime exploits that he is well known around here.
His fame rests on his subsequent role as a leading civil rights attorney, although, if bus segregation marked the end of his military adventures, it was also the start of his legal career.
Jones, who hailed from the cotton fields of West Feliciana, was fresh out of law school when he was hired by organizers of the ground-breaking Baton Rouge bus boycott of 1953. That helped inspire the boycott in Montgomery, Ala., which a young Rev. Martin Luther King led after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat for a white man in 1955. The U.S. Supreme Court duly outlawed bus segregation in 1956, and King was on his way to iconic status in the civil rights movement.
'Ali will never die': Muhammad Ali riveted the world as 'The Greatest'; his memory will live forever
That movement still had a long way to go when another young black man came home after fighting for his country. The action this time had been not on a French beach, but in an Italian boxing ring. When Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Marcellus Clay V, returned to Louisville, he claimed that, after being refused service in a restaurant on account of his color, he threw the gold medal he won at the Rome Olympics of 1960 in the Ohio River.
Nobody would suggest we have achieved a colorblind society today, but the indignities inflicted on Jones and Ali now seem like ancient history. Thanks in part to the efforts of Jones and Ali the courts finally decreed that the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment means what it says.
Jones was one of only 2,000 black American soldiers who hit the Normandy beaches on that famous day, while some 100,000 of them were among the 1.5 million troops stationed in Britain during World War II.
Although racial segregation was still the norm in the American military, D-Day anniversary coverage in the British press suggests that black American soldiers received a warm welcome. The hordes of unwed young women who produced babies with markedly darker complexions than their own lends some credence to that claim, and a woman was quoted in the London Times last week saying, “Everyone accepted the children. The white Americans wouldn't talk to the black ones. We were disgusted at that.”
The notion of a such an enlightened Britain so long ago is hard to swallow considering that racial harmony remains elusive there today. It is also hard to square with another, apparently true, story from wartime Britain. It concerns a society matron who wrote to her local American base offering to host four American soldiers for Sunday lunch. “ No Jews please,” she noted on the invitation.
When, at noon the next Sunday, four black GIs appeared on her doorstep, she ventured, “There must have been some mistake.” A soldier assured her, however, that “Capt. Cohen doesn't make mistakes.”
Those four soldiers were not on an equal footing with their white counterparts when they returned to base, however. Black soldiers had proven their worth in every war since the Revolution, and a million of them served in World War II, but it was not until 1948 that President Harry Truman ordered the desegregation of the armed forces.
Civilian America was so far behind that integration, whether of schools or lunch counters, still required years of conflict and litigation. It was splendid to be reminded last week of how the “greatest generation” saved civilization, but it was salutary to be reminded that civilization still had plenty of room for improvement. Despite such recent setbacks as Charlottesville, progress in race relations has been dramatic.
