It is high time we decided what to do with those confounded Confederate statues.
So long as they sit in limbo — aka a New Orleans East warehouse — half the city, having opposed their removal two years ago, will feel betrayed. The other half will fear Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard will one day be restored to prominence.
The fourth casualty of the ordinance allowing the removal of memorials deemed a “nuisance” will clearly never see the light of day again, however. The Liberty Monument, a granite obelisk erected in 1891 to honor the White League's 1874 uprising against the Reconstruction government, has no defenders in polite society, having long served as the rallying point for white supremacists. A splash in the river one night, and no questions asked might be the ideal solution.
As for the statues, their fate has been mulled by Mayor LaToya Cantrell's Monument Relocation Committee, which, had it been given its druthers, would never have disturbed them in the first place. Its most prominent member is Frank Stewart, who is quite an expert on memorials, having made a large chunk of his considerable fortune in the funeral and graveyard business.
Stewart, who sees no contradiction in honoring Confederates and abhorring slavery, took out newspaper ads lambasting then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu for destroying history and taking the statues down. Landrieu, according to Stewart, was hoping that the attention he garnered as the scourge of the Confederates could be parlayed into a cabinet post in the upcoming Hillary Clinton administration. That would have made Landrieu a chip off the old block, his father Moon having been HUD secretary under Jimmy Carter, but once Donald Trump pulled off a surprise in the presidential election, bashing the Lost Cause was no way to win favor.
Bashing Mitch Landrieu didn't do much good either. Landrieu remained confident the monuments glorified the defenders of slavery and were unfit for public display in a diverse metropolis. And do not doubt that the row over Confederate monuments arouses strong passions. Stewart and Mitch Landrieu remain estranged because of it.
Stewart, having vainly called on Mitch Landrieu to put Davis, Lee and Beauregard “back on their pedestals” before he left office, then lobbied to find them a new home in New Orleans. That was never going to wash with Take 'Em Down Nola, the group that campaigned for their removal and is now agitating for a further purge of allegedly offensive historical figures such as Andrew Jackson.
Last year, when Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser suggested to Cantrell that the statues be accommodated at the Houmas House Plantation in Ascension Parish, Stewart said the relocation committee remained committed to keeping them in New Orleans. The most logical site seemed to be Greenwood Cemetery, home to the mortal remains of many a Confederate soldier.
Stewart has now come round to Nungesser's point of view, in part because the statues will always be a divisive issue in New Orleans and would represent a constant risk of vandalism.
Michael Gerson: Mitch Landrieu took down Confederate monuments in his city. He should be on the main stage for 2020.
Stewart says he had never been to Houmas House before Nungesser came up with the idea, but was sold on the place once he clapped eyes on it. Nungesser, who regards the statues as a tourist draw and therefore takes a ministerial interest in rehousing them, is second cousin to the owner of Houmas House, Kevin Kelly but says consanguinity had nothing to do with his recommendation.
Kelly, who says he first met Nungesser five years ago, offered to pay the cost of transporting the statues to his plantation, where a museum devoted to steamboats and life on the Lower Mississippi is under development. Kelly says he will return the statues if the city ever wants them back, which seems unlikely.
Houmas House is about as splendid a plantation as you will find in Louisiana, and attracts 120,000 paying customers a year, Stewart says. Some 70 miles upriver from New Orleans, it might be an ideal repository for statues that hardly anyone, it seems, wants ever to be seen again in New Orleans. Looks as though the problem is solved.
Email James Gill at Gill1407@bellsouth.net.