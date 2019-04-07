How fitting that Buddy Bolden's old house is to be preserved by a well-known keyboard player called Morton, albeit not one with any known connection to the immortal Jelly Roll.
Indeed, PJ Morton, as the son of a bishop, might not want any risque nicknames. He does, however, have a family interest in stepping forward to save the Central City shotgun which was the Bolden family's home. The current owners, PJ Morton's parents, have so neglected the house that it’s on the verge of falling down, and they face $500-a-day fine if it isn't fixed pronto.
This is the house where legend has it, Bolden would stand on the front steps and blow his cornet loud enough to be heard in Algiers. He certainly seems to have possessed some powerful lungs. A marker in Holt Cemetery, the potter's field where Bolden lies somewhere in an unmarked grave, quotes Jelly Roll Morton calling him the “blowingest man since Gabriel.”
Jelly Roll Morton claimed to have invented jazz, while it is often asserted that Bolden actually did. By all accounts, Bolden had a pronounced influence on the evolution of syncopated music in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but art forms are never created single-handedly. Jelly Roll Morton and Bolden have gone down as giants in the history of jazz, which should be enough.
Jelly Roll Morton wrote, sang and recorded so prolifically, and held forth so long in the famous Alan Lomax Library of Congress interviews, that we have a full measure of his significance. He died aged 50 in Los Angeles in 1941.
A single, fuzzy photograph is all that Bolden left behind. He was committed to the insane asylum at Jackson in 1907 at the age of 30 and died there 24 years later. Some members of his band evidently recalled that he did make at least one record in his heyday, but no cylinder has ever been found. His name seems destined to live forever because he made such a profound impression on many of his contemporaries, although polite, white society looked down its nose on the music.
Jelly Roll Morton's house has been restored, thanks to the efforts of its current owner, jazz historian and musician Jack Stewart, and now it appears that PJ Morton will do the same for the Bolden homestead. The Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church, which is owned by PJ Morton's parents, bought the house in 2008 and has ever since ignored citations from the city alleging demolition by neglect and the pleas of historians and jazz afficionados. That $500-a-day fine should have kicked in years ago, but all credit to PJ Morton for his public spiritedness.
What it's like inside the house is easy enough to imagine. As Jelly Roll Morton sang, “I thought I heard Buddy Bolden shout, 'Open up the window. Let that bad air out.'”
Plans include a museum on the property which Greater St. Stephen is turning over to a foundation established by PJ Morton, so a happy ending is in the offing.
That doesn't happen often. Sidney Bechet's house was torn down a few years ago, while Louis Armstrong's birthplace on what was Jane Alley was demolished to make way for Traffic Court around 1964. Given New Orleans' reliance on the tourist dollar, and the world's fascination with the origins of jazz, it is insane to destroy the buildings where its earlier practitioners developed their style. New Orleans has lost many of its architectural treasures too, and you only have to stroll around the French Quarter to sense that the Philistines are upon us.
As for the destruction of our jazz heritage, imagine the hordes that would be descending on us if the opulent joints where the likes of Jelly Roll Morton played in Storyville still stood. They were destroyed just before World War II to make way for the Iberville housing project.
Letting the Buddy Bolden house disintegrate would just have added to a long list of cultural betrayals.
