Criminologists could no doubt cite many reasons for the drop in New Orleans's murder rate, which coincides with a nationwide downward trend, but much credit must surely go to Michael Harrison's police department.
The body count has always risen and fallen more or less in line with the quality of policing. The most dramatic proof of that came after our bloodiest year yet, 1994, when Marc Morial succeeded Sidney Barthelemy as mayor. By the time the year was over, 424 people had been murdered and Morial had put Richard Pennington in charge of clearing up a police department that had been as likely to hire a dangerous criminal as arrest one.
A bunch of bank robbers, rapists, drug dealers and assorted riff-raff had to be weeded out from the ranks of New Orleans' finest, and two of the officers who were on the payroll when Pennington took over were convicted of first-degree murder. They remain on death row today.
By 1999 the streets of the city had become must less dangerous, although, with 158 murders reported that year, joy was not unalloyed. Even after such a dramatic improvement, this was still a level of bloodshed that indicated something rotten in the state of a supposedly civilized society.
Still, this was, in relative terms, such a triumph that Pennington became a folk hero, and there were reports of his receiving a standing ovation on entering a restaurant.
A little of the gloss had left the Pennington miracle by the time he left town — we had 231 murders in 2001, his last full year. By 2003 it was up to 274, and the town maintained more or less the same degree of hairiness for a couple of years thereafter.
Then the numbers went way down — 162 in 2006 — but NOPD could hardly take credit for that. There were just many fewer people around to get shot, because they had decamped to Houston, and beyond, after Katrina. Indeed, the cops themselves were responsible for a couple of homicides when opening fire on unoffending civilians on the Danziger Bridge in the immediate aftermath of the storm.
The murder rate has been declining again lately, and the 2018 tally of 146 has occasioned a certain amount of hoopla, being the lowest since 1971. The number that year, in a much more populous city, was 116; we have evidently developed new social pathologies since then.
The latest number may be encouraging, but, per capita, Harrison still has a way to go before he can match Pennington's annus mirabilis.
That year began with Dobie Gillis Williams receiving a lethal injection at Angola. He was one of 98 Americans executed in 1999, the highest annual total since capital punishment resumed in 1977. Those figures belie any claim that the death penalty is a deterrent, and more recent experience in Louisiana tells the same story. The last man executed in Louisiana waived appeals in 2010. The last involuntary execution was in 2002. There is no possibility of another one any time soon, on account of we can't get the drugs.
How hard we are trying is hard to say, because the death penalty has fallen out of favor nationwide. It remains legal in about half the states, but those that haven't abolished it resort to it less and less often. The advent of DNA testing has exposed the fallibility of the system, with a succession of exonerated inmates released from death row.
The death penalty retains some influential supporters; the state legislature will likely continue to spurn all attempts to repeal it, while Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is gung-ho for the noose and the firing squad.
But given that the death penalty does not work as a deterrent, its supporters presumably justify if as condign punishment. The years of ruinously expensive litigation it requires are a stiff price to pay for vengeance, however, and the statistics suggest that the death penalty is increasingly regarded as a pointless relic of a more barbarous age. Perhaps it will just fade away.
Meanwhile, with murders down nationwide in recent years, smart policing will not be the only reason for New Orleans' improved numbers. But there has to be a connection.
Email James Gill at Gill1407@bellsouth.net.