Maria in West Side Story hailed from Puerto Rico, so it was tempting the Fates to give her name to a hurricane.
Sure enough, Maria the hurricane is now calculated to have killed almost 3,000 people on the star-crossed lover's native island a year ago. Anyone who lived through Katrina's floods and devastation will find it hard to imagine a much greater disaster, but, if the numbers are to be believed, Maria was it. The Katrina death toll was fewer than 2,000.
If comparisons are odious, they are particularly so when they relate to body counts. But, if the numbers show we failed to learn the lessons of Katrina, maybe they will encourage us to take better precautions the next time a major storm hits. It might well be here, after all.
The first question is whether the numbers are to be believed, and it must be admitted that they are all over the place. The official Maria tally was 64 dead, but in May, Harvard researchers reported in the New England Journal of Medicine that 4,645 was more like it.
Early last month, the Puerto Rican government in what it admitted was only an estimate, reported to Congress that 1,427 lives had been lost. At the time, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello had commissioned a team from the Milken Institute of Public Health at George Washington University to do an official count. It came back with 2,975.
President Donald Trump says the numbers are not to be believed. According to him, Democrats have concocted a bunch of lies to make him look bad, which is his response to every political challenge, wherever it comes from on the political spectrum. He never offers any evidence in support and is himself clearly the biggest liar in Washington, but the Maria numbers have undergone such drastic adjustment that a little skepticism may be in order.
The most dubious number is clearly the original 64 dead. When an impoverished island with a population of 3.4 million, creaky infrastructure and poor health care standards takes a hit from a Category Five storm, it is inconceivable that so few should perish. Indeed, it was only because the official count was met with such incredulity in academe and the press that Rossello ordered another look.
Trump pooh-poohed the revised figure in a tweet, claiming that when he had visited Puerto Rico after the storm the dead numbered “anywhere from six to eighteen.” But that was during the post-storm chaos and 64 was soon adopted as the official total because Maria was named as the culprit on that many death certificates. When the Milken Institute researchers found that was a woeful undercount too, it was inevitable that Trump would allege a political conspiracy.
It was also inevitable that he would trumpet his administration's response to Maria as a model of disaster relief. Although Puerto Rico is an “inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent mayor of San Juan,” this was “one of the best jobs that's ever been done with respect to what this is all about.”
That is quite a compliment to his FEMA Director Brock Long, although experience tells us to take such presidential encomia with a pinch of salt. “Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job” will never be forgotten in Louisiana.
Long is the latest Trump appointee to be accused of meeting private expenses with public dollars, and the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General is probing his use of government vehicles and personnel for trips home to North Carolina. If ever is a good time to take issue with Trump, now is not it and Long has declined to endorse the Milken Institute numbers which he said include lots of “indirect deaths.”
Regardless, all reports from Puerto Rico, where the electricity grid failed totally, leaving the sick and injured without medical help for weeks on end, fault both local and federal governments for inadequate planning and recovery efforts. Long at the time admitted FEMA's shortcomings, but pointed out that his staff was overstretched because it was still dealing with the effects of hurricanes Irma and Harvey and the California wildfires, as if that were an excuse. Trump complained that Puerto Ricans “want everything done for them.”
That's pretty much what was said about us post-Katrina. In fact, if the government would just stop screwing up, we and the Puerto Ricans would probably settle for that.
Email James Gill at Gill1047@bellsouth.net.