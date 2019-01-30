The two Louisiana congressmen who have used the power of office to put pressure on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell over the blown call could hardly be more different.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is a Republican physician from Baton Rouge. U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond is a Democratic attorney from New Orleans. That they are not exactly soulmates is evident from Richmond's assessment of Cassidy: “Dude's weird.”
It certainly seemed weird when, a couple of hours before President Donald Trump announced an end to the longest-ever government shutdown, Cassidy took to the Senate floor to talk about football. You'd have thought senators had been furloughed, so few of them being in the chamber to hear Cassidy's take on the pass interference and helmet-to-helmet contact perpetrated on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. There cannot have been many people in the entire country unaware that the Saints could almost certainly have run out the clock and moved on to the Super Bowl had the officiating crew not missed what, as Cassidy put it, was plain to “every drunk on a bar stool” watching on TV.
That was presumably Cassidy's way of saying the fouls were blatant, rather than a slur on gridiron fandom. Cassidy resisted any temptation to return Richmond's compliment and merely noted that his colleague on the other side was intent on holding Goodell to account. What Cassidy was trying to accomplish was by no means clear, but it never hurts an elected official to wave the flag for the Saints. Lord knows we pay so much to subsidize the team that we are entitled to take any bad call personally.
This call was so bad that Cassidy was among those who regarded mere incompetence as an inadequate explanation. Cassidy can say whatever he wants on the Senate floor without fear of a defamation lawsuit, but the most damning theory he could come up with was that the referee might be biased in favor of the Rams because he lives fairly close to Los Angeles.
It's only three years since the Rams moved back from St Louis to Los Angeles, reportedly to widespread indifference. In that great big sprawling city, there is no fan base to match the passionate intensity of the Who Dat Nation, and an NFL referee would need a powerful inducement to rig a big game in so blatant a fashion. Improbable though it seemed at the time, the noncall heard around the world may have been an honest mistake.
Referees have always been fallible, and sportsmen were once expected to accept their decisions with a good grace, even if they were plainly wrong. But then once upon a time, it was safe to walk into a bar on Sunday night and say, “It's only a game.” As Cassidy pointed out in his lonely oration, it is much more than that to his constituents. He might as well have added it's big business, while he was standing there stating the obvious and offering no clue why he was bothering.
Officials should not “have the authority to determine the fate of a team that rightfully earned its place in NFL championship history,” Richmond declared, although that is precisely what officials are for. If game officials ever were overruled, as a pending lawsuit quixotically demands here, another bunch of officials would have to do it.
If Cassidy was clearly just posturing, Richmond implicitly threatened retaliatory action by announcing he wants Goodell to appear before the Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee. It would indeed be a neat historical twist for Louisiana to take the lead in revoking the NFL's exemption. When it was granted in the first place, Louisiana congressmen ruled the roost and were able to extract the Saints franchise in return. But the NFL is too big to mess with over one mistake on the field, however egregious.
With the Super Bowl days away, the lawsuit demanding that Goodell investigate with a view to having the game replayed in whole or in part belongs in a fantasy world too.
The Saints are a blessing because of the esprit de corps they breed in the city. We can still enjoy that on Sunday at the Boycott Bowl when none of the TV sets in Fulton Street bars will be showing the Super Bowl. One way or another, we're going to have a party
