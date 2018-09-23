The day after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell flouted state law in her purge of top brass at the Sewerage & Water Board, the press reported that her executive counsel was not eligible to practice in Louisiana.
There's probably no connection, but an administration that's slapdash twice over does not inspire confidence.
Cantrell claims she did not break the open meetings law when engineering the replacement of the board's interim director, Jade Brown-Russell, and the resignation of three senior aides. But the wording of the law is crystal clear, and you don't have to be a lawyer to determine that Cantrell broke it for sure.
Cantrell, as ex-officio President, instigated two conference calls, each involving most of her fellow board members, after discovering that Brown-Russell had given hefty pay raises to three deputy directors. The upshot was a news conference at which Cantrell announced that she had urged Brown-Russell to ask the three to resign before stepping down herself.
Cantrell's attempt to deny she broke the law, in fact, confirms that she did. “Nothing was voted on; no action was taken. It was information that was shared,” she said, so her conversations could not be classified as meetings.
The statutory definition of a meeting subject to the law includes “the convening of a quorum of a public body by the public body or by another public official to receive information regarding a matter over which the public body has supervision, control, jurisdiction or advisory power.”
The law requires public bodies to conduct meetings in public after publishing date, time and agenda in advance. Executive sessions are allowed for discussion of such delicate matters as litigation or personnel but must first be authorized by a two-thirds public vote.
It was right about the time that Cantrell was plotting the S&WB ousters that her Executive Counsel Clifton Davis discovered he had lost the right to provide legal advice because he had not completed the continuing education courses required of all attorneys. A City Hall flack explained that Davis did not know he was disqualified because the notice was sent to an old address.
Absent-mindedness may be charming in a professor, but a sharper mind is generally preferred in a lawyer. Still, even one who needs reminding that he failed to attend mandatory classes will have no trouble interpreting the open meetings law. We must assume Cantrell did not seek advice from Davis before picking up the phone in what was presumably a rage over huge salaries that taxpayers will view as a reward for flooding the city last year.
Cantrell's displeasure is widely shared. The day before Cantrell offered her unconventional views on the open meetings law, a City Council committee finally lost patience and voted to hire a consultant who might help untangle the S&WB imbroglio.
Cantrell is hardly the first public official to reveal a shaky grasp of the open meetings law, and violations of it do not amount to a hanging offense. A public official who knowingly takes part in an illegally closed meeting is liable to a fine of $100 max.
The principle involved is not inconsequential, however. As the preamble to the Louisiana statute puts it, “It is essential to the maintenance of a democratic society that public business be conducted in an open and public manner.”
Any citizen is entitled to institute proceedings if the open meetings law is broken, and the courts may void any action taken when that happens. Since the three deputy directors resigned under pressure that Cantrell, without an advance and public vote of the board, had no authority to exert, litigation must be a possibility. Reinstatement seems out of the question, however.
This is not the only time Cantrell has ignored the open meetings law in her four months on the job. A couple of weeks before the S&WB shake-up she had the director of the 911 call center fired without the required notice that his fate would be determined at a meeting of his board.
Make that slapdash thrice over.
