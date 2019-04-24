For every dollar the state receives in taxes from the gambling industry we spend at least $3 to deal with the antisocial consequences of addiction.

Every dollar the state spends on subsidies for the movie industry yields not much more than two bits in taxes.

So say the experts. If we could just get legislators to quit coming up with ideas to boost the economy, Louisiana might be a much more prosperous state.

It won't look that way to the thousands of people in jobs — often with decent pay and benefits — that exist only because we legalized just every form of betting a hedonistic society could devise and bribed directors and producers to forsake Hollywood. To a grip working down the bayou or a stickman in New Orleans, the bigger economic picture — the question of where we would stand if all that money were available for investment elsewhere — is not a pressing consideration.

Besides, betting and movies can be fun and nobody likes to sound like Mrs. Grundy. Both industries are clearly here to stay whatever the cost.

But gambling tax revenues have been declining in recent years, and the legislature is looking to give the business a boost in this session and attract new customers. Given what we know about the ravages of gambling addiction, a surge in crime, bankruptcy, family breakdown and suicide is inevitable.

Still, most of us are not compulsive and can enjoy, say, wagering on horses or shooting craps without risking penury. It would hardly be fair to deny us that pleasure or to stop gambling companies turning a profit by making it possible. But that doesn't mean that the continual expansion of gambling at current taxation rates is prudent fiscal policy.

Expansion seems assured in the form of a renewed lease for the Harrah's casino in New Orleans. Although the current one isn't due to expire for another six years, a bill moving through the legislature will let the casino build a second hotel and operate through 2054. A similar proposal was blocked last year when the Senate figured that Harrah's could pay many millions more than a House-passed bill stipulated for the right to run what will remain the state's only casino on dry land until the riverboats start exercising their newly acquired right to move ashore.

The legislature commissioned a study that split the difference between the House and Senate valuations of the lease, and invited Harrahs' to try again on the revised terms, Dan Real, regional president of parent company Caesars Entertainment said. Profits and taxes have been down in recent years, but the extra hotel should increase the supply of gamblers.

Meanwhile, money is short for early childhood education in Louisiana, and state Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie, wants revenues from his bill legalizing sports betting to go to that worthy cause. That is not the only reason to pass his bill, however. With sports betting already legal in Mississippi, and pulling our players across the state line, we stand to be stuck with all the costs of addiction but no tax revenues to help meet them.

We are also rushing to catch up with Mississippi in fantasy sports betting, which was approved in principle by plebiscite in 47 of Louisiana's 64 parishes last year. All that remains is for the legislature to promulgate the rules and we could be betting come football season.

This is hardly the first time the legislature has moved to expand gambling since it was fancifully hailed as the solution to our economic woes 30 years ago. But it is the first time since then that new forms of gambling have been adopted.

And, since it is smartphone apps that have made it possible, this is a particularly insidious development because it opens the door to a whole new generation. Smartphones are addictive in themselves, so you can bet your bottom dollar that plenty of younger folks will be losing money they don't have.

That's what we call economic development around here.

