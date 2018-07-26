It's about time a Louisiana native moved into the White House, but the country may have to wait a bit longer before such a blessing becomes possible.
Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu nowadays figures in any list of Democrats who might run against President Donald Trump, but he says he'd rather defer to Joe Biden. That is probably wise. Trump is a liar, a boor, a bigot and a braggart, who undermines any concept of presidential decorum, while his murky private business interests cast a pall over the presidency. But his fans evidently don't care, and the Democrats may have a better chance when the way is open in 2024.
Landrieu says he is behind Biden because he is the most likely candidate to oust Trump, and maybe that is true. But, if it appears that the 2020 Democratic nominee is destined to be a sacrificial lamb, Landrieu would no doubt prefer to see Biden in the role. Biden would an obvious choice, because this looks like his last hurrah in any case, and he would clearly like to whoop Trump — they were threatening to beat each other up just a few months ago.
Born in 1942, four years before Trump, Biden would become our oldest president ever; Ronald Reagan was 73 when he won his second term in 1985. In fact, it looked like now or never for Biden's last time around and many a Democrat figures that if he, rather than Hillary Clinton, had run, Trump would have lost.
If Biden should win the nomination this time, Trump says that would be his “dream.” Trump declared Biden would be easy meat because he has already failed in three runs for the presidency, and everyone was shocked when President Barack Obama plucked him from the “garbage heap” to be his running mate. Such elegance of expression is a match for Trump's factual accuracy — Biden has been a presidential candidate only twice — but nobody looks to the White House for comity these days.
That Trump can get away with behavior that used to be regarded as beneath the dignity of an American president suggests that it won't be easy to topple him. And Biden's record is not one of total integrity either; he dropped out of the 1988 presidential race when caught plagiarizing a speech by British parliamentarian Neil Kinnock. Lately, Biden and Trump have dignified the political scene by threatening to beat each other up.
Still, had Biden chosen to run against Trump the political novice with a dubious business background, he would have been a heavy favorite. Next time Trump will have a record to run on, and, unless one of his rash outbursts lands us in a war, he may have more of an advantage than the average incumbent.
Certainly, some of Trump's policies have displeased bien pensant voters. His failure to take arms against climate change may threaten disaster, for instance, and his truckling performance in Helsinki was a betrayal of American intelligence that some regard as treasonous. But a quick climb-down, and all was apparently forgiven. So long as the GOP controls House and Senate, there may be few constraints on his antics.
But that would not explain the fierce loyalty, come what may, of his base. Even his supporters must recognize that, whereas Obama was articulate and dignified, Trump is petulant and incoherent. Obama was an intellectual, Trump a huckster. But there was a more telling difference too. Obama promised much but never live up to expectations. Trump says he'll ditch the Paris accords and cut taxes big-time, and that is what he does.
For a politician to have a reputation for keeping his promises is rare indeed, and, though opinion polls show a majority against him, but these are early days and his approval rate among Republicans could hardly be higher.
Trump had to be prodded into denouncing the klan after a young woman was killed at a march in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year, while Landrieu delivered a stirring oration explaining why Confederate monuments had to be removed from the streets of New Orleans. Landrieu is relatively young — 58 next month — highly articulate and much better mannered than Trump. But he's probably not just being polite when he says, “After you, Joe.”
