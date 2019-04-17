Trains that seem interminable and come thick and fast all day seriously detract from the tranquility of what may be the New Orleans area's whitest and most prosperous corner, Old Metairie.

So, the first thing you do after buying a lot and building a mansion close by a railroad track is to start bitching about trains.

Sure, those trains have been traversing East Jefferson since generations before you came along, but that's all the more reason they should be rerouted. Officials have for much of that time been proposing to move the trains down the road apiece to the Hollygrove neighborhood, which offers obvious benefits. In their current location, for instance, the tracks require bridges cross Airline Highway and Interstate 10, necessitating severe dips in those thoroughfares which quickly fill during floods. The Hollygrove option would offer no impediment to hurricane evacuation.

Old Metairie property owners warmly endorse a proposal that would see values rise once there was no clanking conduit for noxious and inflammatory goods to spoil the leafy 'burbs. So what's the problem? It is that Hollygrove is a modest, black neighborhood, and the age of meekness is long past. The folks who live there will inevitably raise a squawk if the latest study of metropolitan train traffic, now drawing to a close in its eighth year, should ask them to relieve white privilege of inconvenience. Those trains would be as welcome in Hollygrove as Robert E. Lee's statue. Anyone who can still seriously suggest the neighborhood can come to Old Metairie's rescue is whistling Dixie. The political backlash would be deafening.

Still, Metairie Road is the busiest two-lane highway in Louisiana, so the economic costs of recurring gridlock while trains move sedately through must be immense — more immense in the long term, no doubt, than the cost of any immediate fix. But any immediate fix would presumably involve rerouting trains somewhere other than Hollygrove — the West Bank has even been mentioned as a possibility — or elevating tracks over roadways. Either solution would require huge sums in federal and state money up front, and government has not hitherto shown any inclination to cough up.

So trains that are for the most part just passing through the metro area will probably continue to paralyze road traffic many times daily. Frustration really mounts when a train has to pull up after striking a car stopped on a grade crossing. Drivers are forever pulling onto the track on Metairie Road even when stationary traffic blocks the road ahead, and a train might at any minute round the curve 150 yards away.

The strict speed limits to which trains are subject in built-up areas means they block the roadways longer, but they also mean that dumb drivers escape injury, though their cars may be clipped. A sign warns drivers not to stop on the tracks, but drivers who need to be told that is unwise are not likely to pay much attention.

It would be easy enough to stamp out grade-crossing folly and save Old Metairie recurrent frustration. If we installed cameras by the track, and ticketed anyone caught stopped in the middle, Old Metairie would become much smarter overnight. Alas, cameras have been banished from Jefferson Parish as an intrusion on the right to drive like a jerk. That right has been exercised more frequently of late. Already this year, trains have brushed aside three cars trapped in the Metairie Road crossing.

Trains move so slowly through Old Metairie that, though it takes an age to slow one down, drivers generally find a way to drive off the tracks just in time. Not always, though.

Parish councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken suggests programming a nearby traffic light to allow Metairie Road traffic to move ahead as a train approaches, and maybe that would help avoid some mishaps.

But obviously, only drastic measures could do much to alleviate the severe and entirely predictable frictions that follow when hordes of homesteaders decide the best place for a posh neighborhood is alongside a busy railroad. Trains are just part of the Old Metairie package.

