Entergy has managed to shock an entire city with the tricks it played to win City Council approval for a new power plant in New Orleans East.

Only the most naive will have expected Entergy to be open and honest in its campaign. It was dreamed up in cahoots with PR consultants, and nobody hires PR consultants to tell the unvarnished truth. A corporation does not need expert help to do that. It's when a need arises to hoodwink that the pros are brought in.

We are aghast not because Entergy paid people to pose as supporters of its proposed plant at council hearings; sending out ringers to win concessions from regulators is not likely to bother the American corporate conscience. It is the amateurish way the whole charade was conducted that takes us aback. Entergy was practically asking to get caught.

What purported to be a spontaneous show of support for the new plant was manifestly a set-up. Thirty or so people all wearing the same orange printed T-shirts showed up carrying signs touting “community,” “power” and “jobs.” Of those who had been paid extra to address the council and urge approval, some had difficulty reading their prepared statements. Several speakers trotted out the same odd locutions; “cascading outages” was among the most popular.

Some of them lived far from the site of the proposed plant — in Jefferson and Marrero, for instance — but they were all from the New Orleans area. The risk that at least one of them would be recognized as a poseur was therefore pretty high. Not only did that happen, but it was one of the plant's most vocal opponents, Danil Faust, who went to a hearing only to find a friend, with no known views on the power plant, sporting an orange T-shirt.

Faust is no shrinking violet — he is a gadfly of the council chamber and has run unsuccessfully for office a couple of times — so the game was soon up. He interrogated his friend and discovered that the fakers were paid $60 each, or $200 for a speaking role, and had been required to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

The friend had left the state but kept his orange T-shirt which he eventually mailed to Faust, who was wearing it when he went to a council meeting and greeted an embarrassed Charles Rice.

An investigation commissioned by the council established that Rice, who has since been replaced as Entergy's CEO, approved paying for fake support when it became apparent that there was not enough of the genuine variety to advance the cause of the power plant.

Entergy asked its PR consultants, the Hawthorn Group in Virginia, to create the illusion of grass roots support. There is a company — in Los Angeles, of course — that does nothing but supply bodies for that very purpose. Crowds on Demand duly recruited the orange T-shirt brigade, Rice agreed to pick up the tab in text messages unearthed by investigators.

Once Entergy had been fingered for what is known in the PR business as astroturfing, a show of penitence might have limited the damage to its reputation. Instead, it opted, to put it politely, for denial and evasion. In a news release, Entergy declared that it had not paid, or authorized a third party to pay, any impersonators. It was “finalizing” an investigation and would take “swift and appropriate action if warranted.” This hilarious composition concluded with an assurance that “honesty and integrity” were valued at Entergy.

That would suggest the company would cheerfully comply with the City Council's order to cooperate with the astroturfing investigation. In fact, the investigative report notes that Entergy refused “timely and repeated” requests for documents and concealed relevant text message. Investigators nevertheless found ample evidence of Entergy's complicity.

Entergy's parent company has sent one of its top executives, Rod West, as an interim replacement for Rice. West arrived acknowledging that Entergy had not done enough to prevent frequent power outages, although he didn't term them “cascading.” He also observed the company had done a poor job on renewable energy and failed to engage with the public over a proposed rate hike. No wonder it had to hire a claque.

