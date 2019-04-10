You know a deal is real taxpayer ripoff if 21 lobbyists are required to get it past Louisiana's sleepy House of Representatives.

That's what Harrah's had to do last year when seeking a 30-year extension on its license to run the Canal Street casino six years before the old one was due to expire. Although Harrah's was proposing to take the public for a multimillion-dollar ride, the bill, authored by Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, encountered no headwinds until senators took over and noticed that the pot was seriously light. That was hardly surprising, given that Harrah's is not in business to give suckers an even break.

When the bill died in conference committee, Dan Real, regional manager for parent company Caesar's Entertainment, sadly noted that Harrah's would now “move on to create jobs and incremental government revenues by investing elsewhere.” The city and the state would “lose 600 construction jobs, 900 permanent jobs and $28 million” in extra taxes. What fools we were. Here was Harrah's expanding its gambling operations for our benefit and we were looking a gift horse in the mouth.

Harrah's planned to build and run a second hotel if its lease were immediately extended, but would purportedly not be inclined to make a similar commitment in the future.

+3 Harrah's new attempt at license renewal bill includes more money, Sen. Alario's support; see details Harrah’s aggressive push last year to extend its license to operate the only land casino in New Orleans for another 30 years collapsed on the …

It was a great bit bluff, for here comes Harrah's cap in hand for a second bid for a lease extension. This year's bill, again filed by Barras, does much the same as last year's. The new hotel is still there, the lease is extended through 2054, and Harrah's is relieved of various restrictions on its restaurant and conference services. But this year's version raises the tribute payable to state and city over the life of the lease by more than $200 million.

So Barras sure was fixing to leave a bunch of money lying on the table when he shepherded his bill through the House last year. He makes his living as an accountant and banker, so this was not exactly a feather in his cap.

Handing Harrah's a lucrative and premature new lease without bids seemed in any case positively un-American, given that competition is supposed to be the key to prosperity. The deal collapsed last year because it would obviously have put a bunch of money in Harrah's pocket, although nobody knew how much the lease renewal was worth. Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, having played a major role in killing the bill, duly commissioned a study to put a number on it and the current version of Barras' lease-renewal bill has his support.

One advantage of the bill is that mealy-mouthed legislators will have to quit denying it is their intention to “expand gambling.” That's what the new hotel is for. This year is also likely to see the implementation of online fantasy sports betting, so Louisiana has by now pretty much sold its soul to the gambling industry.

When the House Speaker and the Senate President join forces on a bill, it is hard to beat. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to support this one too, so let us hope the taxpayer is not about to get screwed this time. As we discovered last year, Harrah's will take whatever advantage an inattentive legislature will allow. Indeed, not to do so would be crazy and a disservice to its shareholders.

Inviting public bids is the classic way of getting the best deal for taxpayers, but that is hardly an option here, since, although the state licenses the casino, it stands on land owned by the City of New Orleans, which has granted Harrah's a long-term lease on it. Think how much better off we'd be if we could only put our heads together.

Although Alario is on board with the lease renewal now, he evidently wonders if Harrah's has something else up its sleeve. “Whenever you're fooling with gaming people and the lawyers, you have to read the fine print,” he said.

And that goes in spades if the gaming people have hired 21 lobbyists. This year they only have a couple.

Email James Gill at Gill1407@bellsouth.net.