The Louisiana Supreme Court just reversed a district judge to uphold the constitutionality of a booze tax passed by the New Orleans City Council in 2016.

While that is clearly good news for the municipal bottom line in such a famously thirsty city, the so-called gallonage tax is unlikely to produce anywhere near as much money as the traffic cameras that snap drivers who speed or run red lights.

The revenue gap won't have escaped LaToya Cantrell, who was on the council when the tax on alcohol wholesalers was passed and then campaigned for mayor on a promise to scrap the cameras. Still, it will come as some consolation at City Hall that the Beer Industry League and the Wine and Spirits Foundation ultimately lost the gallonage challenge.

The pledge to get rid of the cameras no doubt helped Cantrell win the election, since it is widely accepted that they do not make the roads any safer and just enable lying politicians to shake down honest and hard-working Americans. That pretty much qualifies as a truth universally acknowledged, which is to say it is utter nonsense.

Of course, traffic cameras reduce accidents, injury and death. Countless studies in various countries have shown so, and common sense suggests the prospect of a fine or other punishment will make a driver less likely to take risks. Such is the backlash against traffic cameras, in America and elsewhere, however, that Cantrell is far from the only politician to advocate getting rid of them. She did so repeatedly on the campaign trail, and no doubt pollsters confirmed it was a line that played well.

Following through is always the hard part, and it is hardly unheard for politicians to crawfish. Indeed, Cantrell herself, having offered the job of Homeland Security Director to former New Orleans Police Chief Warren Riley, told him to take a hike when it became apparent that the public had not forgotten the deadly sins of his officers post-Katrina.

That was right about the time Cantrell's transition team recommended that the cameras be kept in place. Her advisers cannot have been unaware that they were recommending she break a campaign promise, since she had made such a song and dance about it, but so far junking the cameras remains administration policy.

That does not necessarily make it a feasible goal, however, with the police department in need of a significant cash infusion if it is ever going to muster an adequate force. That won't be so easy without the cameras, which, City Councilman Joe Giarrusso said the other day, will bring in $25.2 million this year.

Revenues shot up when then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu installed 55 new cameras last year, almost doubling the city's electronic snoop network. Landrieu was at pains to stress that raising money wasn't the point — the safety of his cherished constituents was his overriding concern — but there is no point in denying that the money does come in handy.

Raising enough scratch to run the city is part of the mayor's job, so the cameras would serve a legitimate function if, as the constant lament goes, separating citizens from their cash was their sole purpose. Clearly it is not. They save lives and bring on the moolah too, which is a pretty neat combination.

Without them, we'd need an extra tax from which there would be no escape, whereas traffic fines may be avoided through the simple expedient of not breaking the law. Yet cameras are commonly condemned as an affront to the principles that inform the Republic, as though dangerous driving were some kind of natural right. Rugged individuals floor it as the light turns red.

The other stock objection — that cameras infringe the privacy rights of a driver in plain view on a public street — is self-evident tosh.

And yet look at the burning indignation, the powerful, if perverse, conviction they arouse that this, in the land of the free, is not a legitimate law enforcement tool. This may be one of those campaign promises — like “Read My Lips” — that you renege on at your peril.