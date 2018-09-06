“And as we say on the jazzy bayou, Laissez les bons temps roles.”
I don't know which bayou Brice Miller frequents — the quote is from his website — but next time he is calling for good times to roll there, he will attract fewer mystified stares if he sticks to English.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell just fired Miller as director of her Office of Cultural Economy.
A native who doesn't know that roll is “rouler” has certainly been sparing in attention to Louisiana's French heritage. So perhaps he has been practicing a kind of cultural economy, but not the kind he was hired to promote. But he was not canned because his French sucks. An office feud seems to have been his undoing.
Maybe saving mental effort by trotting out guide-book clichés qualifies as cultural economy. If so, Miller's got it covered. although Lord knows what makes a bayou jazzy. It can't be home to alligators with bebop scales.
But there is no need to guess, for the city's own website tells us all we need to know about the Office of Cultural Economy. Its role is “to create opportunities and systems that enable true economic activity and growth for cultural economy stakeholders and the public.”
If that's not clear enough, try this. “The Office of Cultural Economy leverages the innovative and entrepreneurial nature of cultural economy development to achieve deeper outcomes across City projects and priorities.”
It's impossible to attach any meaning to such dire jargon, but this mission sounds like a tall order. To make it happen might require nothing less than, say, “a New Orleans-based jazz musician, performance artist, music/jazz educator, scholar, lecturer, and public humanities/cultural-scholarly engagement specialist, and overall inspiring human concerned with the greater good of all mankind.”
Alas, such a paragon is no longer available, for it is Miller's assessment of himself. “I am a highly diverse individual. I cannot be boxed in. My existence is a plethora of interest and extremely interdisciplinary. I approach everything I do by thinking outside the box,” he adds with his unerring instinct for the cliché. And now he's thinking outside City Hall.
It is a fair bet that few taxpayers know the Office of Cultural Economy exists, and even fewer know what it does, given its somewhat wooly title. And anyone who has checked it out online will have been put off to find Miller congratulating himself for making “the universe a better place by utilizing his wealth of far-reaching talents to bring more peace, love and soul.”
Those talents did not enable Miller to last long at City Hall; Cantrell gave him his first government job when she took office in May. Among the other department heads appointed the same day was Ellen Lee, who took over Community and Economic Development and who apparently got into a shouting match with Miller last week. On Friday Miller was shown the door.
Cantrell, according to Miller, attributed his dismissal to “personality issues.” While we can only guess what Miller's personality issues might be, Cantrell evidently sided with Lee.
Personalities aside, the Office of Cultural Economy is former Mayor Mitch Landrieu's baby. He established it when he took office in 2010 as a continuation of his efforts in his previous capacity of lieutenant governor to “quantify and grow jobs in Louisiana's culture, music, food, film and art industries,” as he put it in a news release.
As mayor, Landrieu took to issuing annual reports on the importance of the cultural economy, which he figured accounted for 28,000 jobs, or 12.5 percent of the total, in New Orleans. Only tourism is bigger. By 2017, Landrieu was able to declare himself proud that “our cultural economy serves as a model for the nation.”
After he was fired, Miller too declared himself proud, citing the Office of Cultural Economy's role in Bayou Boogaloo, Essence and the Tricentennial visit of Spain's King and Queen to their former colony with the jazzy bayous.
