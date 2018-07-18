On July 7, at around 4:30 pm, my wife, our daughter and I were on our way home from Madisonville to the south shore driving on the Causeway when suddenly our car began to lurch forward and backward only to finally shut down completely approximately 5 miles from the end of the bridge. It would not restart. Needless to say, it was a very frightening and unnerving experience.
Our daughter jumped from the stalled car and began running back to a call box, pushed the button for help along while calling 911. I turned on the emergency lights and within a minute, we saw the flashing lights from the Causeway Police car coming our way. Cpl. Lee Hunt followed my wife and daughter as they rushed back to the car, to keep traffic on the outside lane away from them.
By this time I was successful in restarting the engine but was assured by Hunt that he would follow us until we were safely off the bridge, and if the car died again, he would push us and make sure we were in a safe place. I told him I would give him the high sign if all seemed to be OK. A little later, I did just that so the officer shut off his emergency lights and proceeded to stay with us until we reached the other side.
Hunt was very courteous, had a very calming composure that was extremely helpful.
We would like to recognize Chief Nick A. Congemi of the Causeway Police Department, and especially our deepest appreciation to Hunt for his kindness and professionalism.
William Covert
retired
Luling