The 2019 Louisiana legislative session provided major wins to public schools. Of all the school districts in the state, Orleans Parish public schools may benefit most from this spring’s legislative efforts.
In Baton Rouge, the Orleans Parish School Board fought for our students and families in many ways. On some matters, our board members took the lead; on others, we partnered with statewide officials. I’d like to highlight successes from this session and express gratitude to our elected leaders and allies of public education.
First, let’s reflect on statewide initiatives.
I applaud Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the Legislature for passing a much needed statewide increase in school funding. This increase brings $39 million more annually to Louisiana’s schools. The governor also led the passage of a statewide teacher pay raise. Our schools and teachers alike deserve a raise, and we thank Louisiana’s elected officials.
On top of these statewide matters, Orleans Parish public schools achieved local victories at the legislature, including the district’s own legislative proposal, embodied by House Bill 393, whose primary author was state Rep. Walt Leger III.
HB393 addresses an imbalance in local funding for facilities and the classroom and directs about $10 million annually of existing district sales tax back to the classroom. HB393 also provides local education officials with more power to address our greatest citywide needs, like supporting programs for students with special needs and recruiting and training qualified teachers. HB393 allows us to tackle such matters through an innovative solution called a Systemwide Needs Fund. Thanks to Leger and members of our local delegation, including state Sens. Troy Carter and JP Morrell, HB393 passed the legislature without a single vote of opposition.
To make sure these statewide and local efforts have an impact, the district will collaborate with the community and schools to direct our newly available resources to benefit students and families.
The 2019 legislative session was a tremendous one for New Orleans’ public schools. The many successful initiatives, only some of which I’ve highlighted, prove what can be done when local and state officials focus on students, educators, and families. But the battle for a stronger school system doesn’t end with these legislative victories. We will continue to join educators across the state and country to combat school funding challenges.
Now, with a new school year around the corner, it is time for our educators to get to work. We will roll up our sleeves and continue working every day for every child in every school.
Henderson Lewis
superintendent of schools, Orleans Parish School Board
New Orleans