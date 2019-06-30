Paul Hogan, of Des Allemands, laments that our president (yes, both his and mine) had a “population-weighted USA” election. While he proposes a non-population-weighted election, he must feel that the heavily populated areas (i.e. “blue states”) such as New York, Connecticut, California, etc., would be better served by each state having only one vote.
I am not sure how the last election would have changed by such a count. However, I see clearly that while the Democrats, liberals and progressives lean that way, they see no problem with super delegates. I wonder what U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders thinks of that.
Bob Romero
retired
New Orleans