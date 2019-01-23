Six students in James Carville’s class at LSU took their best *satirical* shot at crafting what a crisis management memo circulating at NFL headquarters might look like after a blown call in the NFC Championship game last week potentially cost the New Orleans Saints a spot in the Super Bowl.

Carville shared it with The Advocate.

Gentlemen, the NFL is in a situation where we had a horrific call in New Orleans on Sunday January 20th.

The NFL public relations staff (and their lackeys in the media) is instructed to always point out that our league had not one, but two mistakes on the call. Commissioner Goodell has accepted the mantle of leadership and gone so far as to order staff to present to ownership rule changes that in effect will allow for replay on pass interference calls, so that we do not replicate an event like this again.

Goodell accepts and understands what happened. The rule is simply that these are non-reviewable calls and it is a tragic event for the people of Louisiana and the New Orleans Saints fans, but unfortunately, as we all know, rules are rules and we are obligated to stand by them and enforce them in the best interest of football, justice, the American way of life, and all things that we treasure.

Any discussion of Rule 17 Para. 2 must be avoided at all times. It is very important that the masses believe that the NFL rules, as stated, are enforced by the commissioner of football and leave no alternative than to let the result stand.

We do not need any questions such as: Where was the commissioner when this happened? Was he in contact with senior NFL officials? Was he watching television? Did he see replays? Did he make any effort whatsoever to execute the powers granted to him under Rule 17 Para. 2?

We cannot have questions of that magnitude because the real truth, as we all know it, is that the commissioner could have done anything that he wanted. He was presented an opportunity to exhibit leadership and a commitment to the values of fair play. In football terms, it’s fair to say he punted.

The people of Louisiana, as we all know in NFL HQ, are a kind of hot-headed people. They like hot sauce, hot food, and they have hot weather. They are a mixture of African, Anglo, Cajun, Croatian, Irish, Isleno, Italian, Jewish, Latin, Native American, and Vietnamese; people who have a real lust for life but don’t understand the nuances of power as we do on Park Avenue.

Our talking points are this: we admitted our error and we are taking steps to correct it. As the NFL, we are not interested in the opinions or emotions of a hot-headed people in a small media market.

Please inform all that commissioner Goodell’s chief mission in life is to set an example so all little cowboys and cowgirls and aspiring people around the country can have faith in the shield and the integrity of our league.

It is all together fitting that we reflect on the universal saying: ‘This too shall pass.” In the end they’ll forget about it.

God bless our great and magnificent commissioner Goodell.

Submitted by Anna Rosing, Anne Marie Fortenberry, Alyssa Craton, Avery Tennis, Cole Catherine Dunnam, Olivia Boudreaux.