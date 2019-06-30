I appreciate Kevin McGill's attempt to be fair in his recent column on the very important bail conversation in New Orleans. However, he left out two essential aspects of the discussion. First, he makes no mention of the conviction fees that, according to the Vera Institute Report that he refers to, thousands of residents with closed cases live under the threat of arrest any time because they can't pay the conviction fees to the court. Imagine how that affects the jobs and families of our residents.
Second, McGill makes no mention of the implicit racism in our present current bail and conviction fees policies. In the present system, racism triumphs. According to the Vera Report, black residents pay nearly 90% of all money bail and 70% of all convictions fees. While our New Orleans is about 60% African American, these statistics tell the sad ongoing story of racism in our city and state.
I hope the Vera Report will stimulate thoughtful discussion on our money bail and conviction fees policies, but let's have a full discussion of everything that is going on.
William Barnwell
Episcopal clergyman
New Orleans