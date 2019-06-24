When you see the billboards and adds on television by these suing attorneys, remember you are paying for them. When you see their homes, family, beautiful swimming pools on television, you are paying for all this. Let me review the step-by-step process for anyone who doesn’t understand. These suing attorneys advertise to encourage people to sue. Sometimes, they have a client appear on television saying they received so much money with the help of these attorneys. Now, how do you think you are paying?
The attorney sues the insurance companies, who in turn pay the client, who then shares his award with the attorney on a percentage basis. Well, where do the car insurance companies get their money? Yes, from all of us who pay car insurance. Some of these attorneys are making so much money, they are dominating ads on TV.
I think it is time our legislators take a position on this kind of thing. Our car insurance fees will never decrease until this happens. An article in the paper the other day states that the average auto insurance policy in Louisiana is $2,298 per year which is $841 more than the national average and second to Michigan.
Mark Ballard: Explaining the story of insurance companies, trial lawyers and high auto insurance rates
This is a very serious matter and something we need to fight to correct. If you are like me, I would rather pay cheaper car insurance and pay a little more taxes to improve our roadways and correct the traffic problems. Again, this problem will not go away until we get our state government to do something about it rather than letting it go on and on. This is the only way you can get a decrease in premiums on your out-of-pocket cost for car insurance in the state of Louisiana.
John Lynch
retired
Denham Springs