It's summer in Louisiana. Locals and visitors alike will trudge through the heat and humidity and accept the oppressive weather. There's little option but to move slowly and stay in the shade.
Some of us work in the beautiful courtyards and atria that dot our cities; but I have a beef. The weather forecasters on TV and radio tell everyone the daily temperature expectations, but with a twist. You've heard it ... "today it's going to be 92 degrees but will feel like 102!" We are already going to be miserable, and now we have a reason to feel even more miserable.
What good does it do anyone to know that the temperature is going to feel worse than it really is? Hot is hot, and folks who work outside have no recourse but to get through the day the best way they can. Who needs this fun fact gleefully delivered by weather forecasters standing in air-conditioned studios? It makes folks dread the heat even more than they have to. It seems like a bit of bad news that we don't have to know.
Les Colonello
musician
New Orleans