I have watched as large holes have been strategically dug in to our streets this past spring and summer for the installation or upgrading of services such as electricity & natural gas.

Many of these holes are not small. Some are as large as 12 feet by 8 feet; most just take up one lane on a road. On a two-block span of Banks Street in Mid-City, utility companies carved out no less than six holes that take up the driving lanes forcing drivers to swerve in to the bike lane or on to the curb so as not to destroy their cars and tires.

The holes have been filled with pea gravel and rock and then left like that. They are never fixed back to the way they were with asphalt and rebar — that is, unless a citizen calls NOLA 311 to report the hole. All this week, I have been calling about holes that were cut in June and July of this year because by now, all the pea gravel has been dug out of these holes, leaving the streets almost completely undriveable. The holes are so deep that many cars bottom out in them.

By calling NOLA 311, I learned that it is the responsibility of the utility company that cut the holes to fix them, but as you know, they just fill them with pea gravel and leave citizens to fend for themselves. Why isn’t it the policy to fix the damn hole back to the way it was? Why do we have wait months before the holes get fixed? Why do we have to call the city to have these holes fixed properly? And why is this even a question in 2018?

Catherine Robbins

self-employed

New Orleans