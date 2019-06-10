The recent sale of the Robert E. Lee statue in Dallas has created local debate in New Orleans about our own Lee statue. No one should omit applying state law and city ordinances to possible solutions.
The December 2015 Ordinance passed by the New Orleans City Council stipulates removal of the “monuments” that would include the column at Lee Circle. I think this is a mistake. The funds used to remove that column could be used to develop other art and memorials.
Frank Stewart and I developed the “Victory Circle” concept to use the synergy of the proximity of the World War II Museum and the Blue Star Highway system “to honor all that served in all wars.” This solution likely requires the Council to modify its motion of 2015 and allow the column to remain.
On the night the Lee Statue was removed in 2017, a longtime friend, Alan Donnes, invited me to a business dinner at Houmas House. He mentioned that the adjoining Steamboat Museum was planned as part of a federal grant to promote the Louisiana Trails and Bylaws tourism program. He suggested this museum as a solution related to relocating the statues.
A year later, I was asked to be on a working group for Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell to propose a solution. I contacted Kevin Kelly, the person behind the $12 million and 28,000-square-foot Steamboat Museum. I toured the facility, which was under construction. I then reported back to the group and suggested everyone do a site visit. As a former mayor, I stressed that this opportunity meets the conditions of the city ordinance and state law for relocating the statues. The first condition of the city’s ordinance reads: “… and should be displayed indoors, such as a museum.” Dallas has similar conditions on its recent sale.
Since Cantrell had stated she was also going to receive input from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, three members of our working group met with Nungesser the following month. Many have reported the Steamboat Museum solution was Nungesser’s idea. As you can see, it was not.
Recently, Alan Donnes reviewed the Victory Circle proposal and noticed that animals that serve in the military were left out. We have since implemented his idea. Alan has been a creative solutions consultant for me since the 1970s.
As far as honoring civil rights leaders, how about adding monuments to Ruby Bridges, Leah Chase and others at Duncan Plaza? As far as honoring musicians, how about creating a Musicians Legends Walk from the Jazz Museum to Spanish Plaza along the river?
City Park has stated ownership of the Beauregard statue was never transferred. Therefore, those organizations that funded it should claim it. Beauregard Circle could honor yellow fever caregivers, such as Mother Cabrini.
Charles Marsala
founder, Awe News
New Orleans