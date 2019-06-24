John Adams observed that “facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
As we discuss public schools, I hope we will rely on facts and evidence, stubborn as they are, and not on worn and inaccurate assertions and generalizations. Unfortunately, Leo Laventhal’s recent letter to the editor relied largely on the latter.
The inescapable fact is that our public schools have improved dramatically over the past decade. In 2005, 62% of New Orleans students attended schools that ranked in the bottom 10% statewide based on performance. By 2018, only 8% of schools were in this category, and our graduation rate has risen from 54% to 78%. Those are facts.
Even with all that progress, our system of public charter schools is not perfect. Charters face the same challenges as do traditional districts. Charter school leaders and traditional district-run school leaders alike are human and may err or act in their own self-interest. When that happens they must be held accountable.
I applaud the Orleans Parish School Board (OPSB) for its Charter School Accountability Framework, which sets clear standards and describes how schools will be held accountable if they are not in compliance with performance, financial and legal requirements. This accountability process is fair, expedient and strict, as it should be.
Laventhal also suggests the charter system takes control away from New Orleans’ citizens (he describes them as the “unlettered” majority). This is simply not true. New Orleans public schools, no longer failing, were returned to local control through the elected Orleans Parish School Board. Approximately four hundred members of our community serve on charter school boards, and each board must have at least one parent of a current student or recent graduate. New Orleans’ public school system has never been more broadly and truly “owned” by its citizens.
Along with accountability, an essential quality of our system of public charter schools is school choice, but Mr. Laventhal sees this as a negative. He states that parents are “stymied” by the uniform enrollment system, but the facts don’t support that. In a 2018 survey 73% of parents described the OneApp application process as fair and 88% rated OneApp as easy to use. In the 2019-20 Main Round of OneApp, 82% of students entering transitional grades — kindergarten and 9th grade — were matched to one of their top three preferred schools.
We need more excellent schools. Rather than trying to tear down a system of schools that is offering promise and opportunity to our students, let’s work together to make it the best it can be. We must move forward for our city’s children, not back.
Our children deserve that.
Dr. Stephen W. Hales
founding board member, New Schools for New Orleans and the Pro Bono Publico Foundation
New Orleans