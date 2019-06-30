I was not inspired by New Orleans Inspector General Derry Harper’s recent statement regarding his job performance. “This group is going to push us, and we are going to be more productive” is a rather pathetic statement. Remind me: Why was he hired? Jazz Festival ticket scandals clearly are not major league problems, annoying as they may be. With a $3.5 million dollar budget, and the amount of corruption and questionable competence in city government, it is inconceivable to me why he needs any pushing from any direction. As far as cleaning up after his predecessor, remove the miscreants and carry on.
I appreciated former Inspector General Quatreveaux’s work. It seems Harper is becoming an example of that which Quatreveaux would have railed against.
Jean Valliere
retired
New Orleans