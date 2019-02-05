“Where did you go to school?” is a question heard regularly here in New Orleans. This simple question tells so much about you: your upbringing, your neighborhood, and your network. To answer the question with “McDonogh 35” means you are a part of a great legacy of educators, doctors, journalists, politicians, athletes, and other changemakers in our society. For every graduate who’s walked those historic halls, the spirit of McDonogh 35 is infused within and permeates throughout every aspect of our daily lives.
When you are a part of something great, naturally you are very protective of it. When it was announced that InspireNOLA Charter Organization would assume operation of McDonogh 35, many of us in the alumni association were upset about the Orleans Parish School Board decision and uncertain about the future of our beloved high school. For more than 100 years, McDonogh 35 has been the premier public school for African-Americans to receive a high-quality education in New Orleans. As the first school for African-American scholars, and the oldest in our city, we did not want to see our institution lose its original vision and its historical significance as it changed its management structure.
However, with change comes opportunity, and this change creates a tremendous opportunity for McDonogh 35 to once again become the leading school in New Orleans for academics, college and career preparation, and success in life. InspireNOLA Charter Organization has issued a strong and simple call to action for all McDonogh 35 students, parents, teachers and alumni: Let’s work together for the long-term growth and sustainability of our beloved institution.
As this important and significant transition begins, I am calling on all Roneagles, past and present, to help us transition as smoothly and successfully as possible. The McDonogh 35 Alumni Association will be present throughout this entire process by partnering with InspireNOLA and dedicating our time, resources, and talents to ensure the success of our students inside and outside the classroom. When we all work together to reach a common goal, everyone wins. My message is this, “Be a Ronegle and Soar ... the Legacy Continues.” Let’s make this school year and all those that follow, the best yet for McDonogh 35 Senior High School!
Gertrude A. Ivory
president, McDonogh 35 Alumni Association
New Orleans