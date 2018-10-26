With the latest headlines about an early-morning shooting in the French Quarter, many people anticipated that it had occurred on either the 100 block of Bourbon Street or the intersection of Bourbon and Iberville streets, which is steps away from Canal Street. If the loss of life and high level of person crimes within this important area near hotels and transit corridors does not raise public alarm, these incidents should be a wake-up call for cleaning up Canal Street and surrounding areas.
Public officials have been criticized for wanting to make the French Quarter and Canal Street more inviting and family-friendly, but what is wrong with making downtown New Orleans cleaner and safer? The latest victim could be a tourist innocently wandering from a nearby Canal Street hotel, a downtown resident taking an early-morning jog, or a hardworking street cleaner. There is nothing culturally valuable in permitting a dangerous, predatory environment and tolerating puddles of vomit, blood or garbage on our most well-known streets.
How can Canal Street become the “Champs Élysées” of New Orleans when bullets, prostitution, drug-dealing, and lewd conduct fly on nearby Bourbon Street? When a culture of criminality and sleaze permeates the city’s tourist thoroughfares, it sets a low bar for the city’s once-premier shopping boulevard nearby on Canal Street. Simultaneously, it hinders downtown quality of life and even the availability of urban amenities that are readily found in other cities.
Several big-box retailers, like Target, typically train their employees, restock their shelves, or receive deliveries during early-morning hours and via loading areas on side streets. Side streets like Iberville Street can support Canal Street’s development as a big-box destination, but right now those side streets are very dangerous during early morning hours. City Hall wants to draw name-brand retailers to Canal Street and nearby areas, but retailers need the right environment in which to set up standard operations, follow their normal procedures, and thrive.
Even if they do not work or shop downtown, residents of neighborhoods outside New Orleans’ inner core have an important stake in a better downtown. When police, ambulances, and first responders have to concentrate their resources on high-profile downtown streets because of intense business uses near Canal, Bourbon and Iberville streets, it diverts scarce public-safety resources from areas like New Orleans East, Algiers, and Central City.
Vagrancy and disorderly conduct on the sidewalks and public spaces of Canal Street are just as damaging as illegal activities that happen inside nearby establishments and on adjacent streets. If the city fails to take a comprehensive view of cleaning up Canal Street and downtown areas, this initiative will fall short and our retail tax base will suffer. Sadly, residents of Orleans Parish may still need to go elsewhere to shop at Target, Best Buy or an Apple Store.
William Khan
downtown business owner
New Orleans