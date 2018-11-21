After all the public announcements and ads and other reminders to vote, I encountered an impediment to reaching my polling place.
It was due to the arrogance of the management of a charter school which, after having been the polling location for years and receiving remuneration for providing that service, refused to cancel school on Election Day. Full staff and students were there, and there was no adequate parking, most especially for older or disabled voters.
Regardless of the current or previous management, this school has not proved to be an asset to the community. The Dwight D. Eisenhower School needs a new management or a new attitude toward the surrounding community.
Samuel Stout
retired
New Orleans