The death at 75 of Bryan Wagner, one of the integral players in the GOP of Louisiana since phone-booth days, came just as he could look back 30 years on one of his triumphs, the 1988 Republican National Convention.
For that week, Louisiana was at the heart of national politics, in an event which many were skeptical the city could pull off. The collapse of oil prices had savaged the state's economy and the World's Fair was plagued by scandals.
Launched by outgoing Gov. David C. Treen in 1984, the fair was in some ways an aesthetic success and financial failure, but the decision of the RNC to come in 1988 helped to demonstrate that big events were New Orleans' forte.
Those were the days, even though the nomination of Vice President George H.W. Bush was not in doubt, that television networks devoted wall-to-wall coverage of the convention and its host city.
Many of today's Republican officials were young go-fers but for longtime Republicans like Wagner it was a week of hard work but also satisfaction that their labors in the political vineyards were to be crowned by victory.
Although a Democrat, Gov. Buddy Roemer, had claimed the governorship in 1987, he was ultimately to become a Republican before his race for re-election. Yet then few would have predicted the vast change in politics that led Louisiana to become reliably Republican in national politics, although Bush carried the state in 1988.
Today, perhaps, the convention is remembered for Bush's somewhat questionable decision to put young Sen. Dan Quayle on the ticket. Or for "read my lips, no new taxes," a decision that President Bush altered in 1990 — ultimately, for the good of the economy, but politically damaging for him.
Bush is now elderly, bereft of his wife of many decades. But his presidency included American victory in the first Persian Gulf War and a skillful and peaceful unwinding of Soviet hegemony in Europe.
For New Orleans in particular, no comeback as a tourism city will match that after hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated the region in 2005. But officials can also look at the RNC in 1988 as an accomplishment that helped to invigorate a vital industry of tourism and conventions.
The city got what Mayor Sidney Barthelemy called "$1 billion worth of free publicity" on dozens of morning and prime-time TV broadcasts and in hundreds of publications.
In the long term, also, the vision of Treen and others for the World's Fair was also vindicated, as the development over the last three decades of the warehouse and convention center areas demonstrate.