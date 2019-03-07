College fraternities, as the name implies, are supposed to be about fellowship — a band of brothers helping each other through the eventful years of college life.
But fraternity culture can have a darker side, with members encouraged or coerced into excessive drinking and drug use, sometimes with hazing rituals that involve physical abuse.
That’s why university administrators, as well as fraternity officials, have a special obligation to keep students safe. At LSU, though, recent revelations suggest that campus officials are really more interested in protecting the status quo, not the young men who might find themselves in harm’s way.
An Advocate investigation uncovered at least two specific warnings over the past three years about problems at Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, despite the university’s recent announcement that administrators had no prior credible information about hazing in the fraternity. Several weeks ago, DKE was shut down and nine members arrested over allegations related to hazing. It appears that DKE had been troubled for a long time, with LSU officials and the fraternity’s internal supervisors appearing to pass the buck when it came to policing possible wrongdoing.
That kind of laxness can have grave consequences, as the scandal involving another LSU fraternity makes clear. The university received multiple warnings in 2016 about problems at Phi Delta Theta, but aside from slapping the fraternity on the wrist, not much happened. The next year, Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver died after a night of forced drinking, apparently as some sort of initiation. After that, the fraternity closed, which couldn’t have been much consolation to Gruver’s parents.
Documents surrounding LSU’s supervision of campus fraternities don’t paint a pretty picture. They suggest a general assumption that fraternity insiders will take care of themselves — and a reluctance to take action when the evidence seems to the contrary.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard argued that the internal emails obtained by The Advocate about campus fraternity problems don’t give the whole story, suggesting that university officials do a lot behind the scenes when allegations arise. It seems to us that too much is going on behind the scenes, out of public view, concerning possible abuses, some of them criminal, within LSU’s fraternities.
The university’s lack of documentation regarding its policing of the fraternities appears, at least in some instances, like a cynical gimmick to avoid accountability.
Recently, for example, LSU asked the Taylor Porter law firm to investigate whether some of the university’s administrators had properly handled earlier hazing allegations at DKE. After a scant week on the case, the law firm cleared the administrators, though no public record of its findings exists. Ballard said that Taylor Porter delivered its conclusions orally to university leaders — an obvious evasion of the public records law.
Evasion seems to be LSU’s defining response to problems within its fraternities. No one should be surprised if another tragedy occurs.