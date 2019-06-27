We assume that no one who works for the New Orleans Saints or the New Orleans Pelicans has any trouble identifying their biggest boss.

It’s Gayle Benson, who owns the teams and presumably has the final say about their operations. Benson’s role won’t change, regardless of whatever title she chooses for her business card.

That’s why the latest dustup over whether Benson should call herself the team’s owner is so silly. Some critics in the NBA argue the term is insensitive, apparently because they feel it suggests someone “owns” the players, a throwback to slavery. Suffice it to say that no one getting a professional athlete’s salary and perks is going to be mistaken for a forced laborer on a plantation.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said he’s moved away from addressing people like Benson as owners, using the phrase “governor” instead.

Everyone in Louisiana knows that a governor is someone who haggles with recalcitrant lawmakers, takes the blame for managing disaster response, and grovels for votes to stay in office.

A sports franchise owner, on the other hand, gets to schmooze with celebrity players, enjoy the best seats at all the games, and bask in glory during winning seasons.

We hope no one is ever forced to call Gayle Benson “governor.” That would clearly be giving her a demotion.