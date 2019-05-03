With key parks taxes facing renewal over the next couple of years, the leadership of New Orleans — including the Audubon Institute, a key player — has done a smart thing, pushing a renewal based on a plan with strategic goals for parks and recreation across the "silos" of differing government agencies.
While it involves no new taxes, a proposition on today's election ballot will renew existing property tax millages totaling 6.31 mills for parks and recreation in New Orleans.
The three existing taxes will be renewed but distributed differently than in the past. The Audubon Institute will receive a little less revenue, the city recreation and parks departments will get a bit more, and City Park — one of New Orleans’ jewels for residents and visitors alike — will receive its first local millage for its maintenance.
We urge voters to approve the new and improved renewal of the existing tax burden. Audubon deserves credit for collaborating with its city government counterparts on the plan, which includes a vision of parks and recreation agencies working more closely together than in the past.
The new plan is backed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City Council, and endorsed by the Bureau of Governmental Research. We encourage residents to vote today for the new plan, representing a new and improved plan for parks and recreation, without a tax increase.