A pastor recently chastised the New Orleans City Council and Entergy New Orleans harshly — but wrongly.

"You have made a decision to build a gas plant based on lies," the Rev. Gregory Manning told the council. "Entergy New Orleans has made a mockery of all of us."

No, the decision to build a badly needed new power plant was based on an economic reality. The city needs a reliable local source of electricity in decades to come.

But the mockery part has a real basis.

One of the PR contractors for Entergy New Orleans used paid actors to support the plant during a set of public meetings on the controversial proposal. It was a blindingly obvious case of corporate stupidity.

Entergy New Orleans denied knowing about the actors impersonating concerned citizens. However, the company may well face a stiff fine from the council for it. The company's highly regarded chief executive, Charles Rice, resigned in August.

When a company, or for that matter any group, seeks to give the appearance of support through devious means, it's called AstroTurf, or manufactured grass-roots opinion. In our view, the plant's economic basis was demonstrated in the approval process. If company officials were affrighted that activists — often, opposed in principle to fossil fuels, rather than the subject at hand — would stampede the process, Astroturfing the meeting rooms was the wrong way to approach the problem.

Where this controversy should not be stretched out of proportion is in the notion that the economic case for a new plant is somehow invalidated by the company's, or its agents', bad judgment on advocacy.

The council's decision in a 6-1 vote in March was, despite the company's mistakes, taken after a couple of years of informed discussions about the city's power supply and future needs, not just paid actors at a few public meetings. In fact, the plant proposal was significantly changed over that time as a consequence.

Entergy still has a powerful argument that the 128-megawatt plant is needed to prevent "cascading outages" and to provide a local source of power generation in case a hurricane or other disaster cuts off transmission of power from outside the city.

We live, in terms of the nation's power grid, at the very edge of it on the Gulf. We are literally in electricity terms the Isle of Orleans.

The decision to approve the plant proposal may be put up for a revote by council members, but we hope that they reflect on the economic future of the city, which is heavily dependent on reliable power.