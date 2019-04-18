While it involves no new taxes, a proposition on the May 4 ballot will renew some existing property millages totaling 6.31 mills for parks and recreation in New Orleans.

The three existing taxes will be renewed but distributed differently than in the past. The Audubon Institute will receive a little less revenue, the city recreation and parks departments will get a bit more and City Park — one of New Orleans’ jewels — will receive its first local millage for its maintenance.

We urge voters to approve the new and improved renewal of today’s taxes. Audubon deserves credit for collaborating with its city government counterparts on the plan, which includes a vision of parks and recreation agencies working more closely together than in the past.

The new plan is backed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City Council, and endorsed by the Bureau of Governmental Research. We encourage residents to vote yes, with early voting beginning on Saturday.