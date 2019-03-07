With the passage of Mardi Gras, many south Louisiana residents have entered the season of Lent, a time of solemn reflection on the imperfections of the human spirit.
But this year’s Carnival season brought its own sobering message about our profoundly flawed society with the news of an accident that injured nine bicyclists on Esplanade Avenue in New Orleans, two of them fatally. One motorist's apparent disregard for human life has caused incalculable suffering.
Newlywed killed by suspected drunk New Orleans driver just moved to Seattle, returned for Mardi Gras
The driver in the Saturday night accident, Tashonty Toney, 32, faces two counts of vehicular homicide, seven counts of vehicular negligent injuring, and hit-and-run and reckless operation, New Orleans police spokesman Andy Cunningham said in a news release early Sunday.
Witnesses at the scene reported that Toney was inebriated.
Among the two fatalities was 31-year-old David Hynes, a newlywed who had just moved from New Orleans to Seattle but had returned to Louisiana for Mardi Gras. The other fatally injured victim was 27-year-old Sharree Walls, who led Emerging Philanthropists of New Orleans, a local nonprofit helping underserved neighborhoods.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families of Hynes and Walls. We share the hope of many across Louisiana and the nation that the other victims will fully heal. Given the seriousness of many of the injuries, the road to recovery could be arduous.
This tragedy marred Mardi Gras, but it shouldn’t define it. The cyclists affected in Saturday’s accident were enjoying the public life of New Orleans, which is the city’s best gift, especially during Carnival season.
Mardi Gras invites us out of doors, connecting with neighbors and intersecting with strangers in a spirit of goodwill. Bad things can happen in a city celebration this large. But we’re heartened by the knowledge that Carnival season remains, by and large, a safe and happy occasion for those from all walks of life to seek — and find — the best in each other.
Tragedy tempts us inward, nudging us to live life within a fortress of locked doors and limited contact with the larger landscape of civic life. That kind of insularity is the very thing, we suspect, that victims of Saturday’s accident would argue against.
Mardi Gras must be what it’s always been — a pageant of hands extended in greeting, inspired by expectation rather than fear.
That’s mostly what we saw in south Louisiana this Carnival season — and what we expect to see again next year, and every year.