The New Orleans City Council should keep the need for reliable and sufficient electric power at the center of its deliberations over whether to approve a new power plant.

The issue is not whether Entergy New Orleans screwed up when a contractor hired actors to voice support for the plant at earlier council sessions. It was a mistake, a big one even by the standards of corporate folly these days.

The president of Entergy was reassigned and the company has apologized, offering a significant donation to the city to compensate for the error.

+6 Entergy has already spent $96M on new power plant that City Council was planning to reconsider Entergy New Orleans says it has spent at least $96 million on a planned New Orleans East power plant that was approved by the City Council las…

The council — with a majority of new members since the last election — should be focusing on the merits of the proposal for a new plant.

Given much anti-fossil-fuel activism, even against a clean-burning natural gas turbine facility, the council has rescheduled discussion of the issue until its committee and full council meetings this month. The council is bending over backward to show that it is scheduling plenty of public comment before the vote.

The council is slated to consider a repeal of the earlier approval and a potential $5 million fine against Entergy at a committee meeting Feb. 13 and a full council meeting Feb. 21. The company argues that the council does not have the authority to order a fine because of this issue, but is willing to offer a donation instead.

Presumably, this decision will be settled soon. We hope that members will keep in mind that the previous council voted 6-1 for approval of Entergy’s plan for a $232 million plant that is needed to prevent outages in the city in the heat of summers.

It is also a significant benefit for hurricane season: New Orleans is physically at the end of the power grids that serve the middle of the entire country. A quick-starting new plant would restore power after hurricanes or other disasters.

Unquestionably there is a need for a stronger power grid, safer against high winds on the Gulf Coast, and for that matter tornadoes and other threats in the center of the country. Until, and if, the nation spends $1 trillion — with a T — or more on the huge upgrades in the power grid that experts argue are needed, this power plant in New Orleans, however small its output in the national scheme of things, is a good investment for the people of the city. We'll still be on the coast, at the edge of the national grid.

Unhappily, the notion that solar power — with all its long-term promise — is a realistic option compared to Entergy’s proposal is not persuasive to us. Solar cannot provide the affordable level of steady power, much less the quick-start capability for 128 megawatts, from the proposed plant.

It is the energy part of the proposal, not its politics, that ought to be the focus of council discussion and action.