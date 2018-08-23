If anything should make sense in metropolitan New Orleans, it's regional transit — so far as possible, without regard to parish boundaries, focusing on enabling riders to get to work in the city or the suburbs daily with a minimum of fuss.

But the latest dust-up between Jefferson Transit and the New Orleans-based Regional Transit Authority reminds us that where separate government agencies are involved, communication is essential.

Sharon Leader, director of Jefferson Transit, said she was kept in the dark about plans to run another New Orleans bus line into the suburban parish next year — a move that she says will hurt her system’s revenues.

RTA officials recently announced they plan to extend the South Claiborne Avenue line to Ochsner Medical Center on Jefferson Highway, a move aimed at giving hundreds of riders a more convenient way to get to work or their doctor.

“I knew nothing about this,” Leader said. “And I’m about as regional as they come, but you don’t push things on people without telling them.”

It's legitimate enough that Leader would have concerns, as she feels the RTA route would hurt ridership on the E-3 Kenner Local line, which begins at the South Claiborne/South Carrollton intersection where the RTA line now ends. As it stands, RTA riders heading to Ochsner must transfer to the Jefferson Parish bus there at a cost of $1.50.

For the RTA's part, interim RTA Interim Executive Director Jared Munster said the two parishes have been discussing the route extension for a long time.

Maybe, though, not enough?

Other Jefferson officials applauded the RTA move but to us, the small controversy underlines the larger difficulty of public transit in the region, not New Orleans or Jefferson alone.

Although the RTA originally was supposed to provide public transit in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes, the agency is a creature of state government, and parishes' participation is optional. Outside of Orleans Parish, it operates buses only in Kenner.

The agency does run one route to Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner and another route from Algiers to the Wilty Terminal in Gretna. Jefferson Transit, meanwhile, runs lines into the CBD, near City Park and Uptown.

Leader isn't opposed to RTA routes into Jefferson, but she is guarded — probably reasonably — when she feels that it will hurt one of the parish's lines. Surely this can be worked out, but the bigger picture — making RTA into a comprehensive transit solution for the region — is going to take a lot more of a heavy lift, politically as well as organizationally.