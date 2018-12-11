The legislative sponsor of a successful push to put a City Council member on the board of New Orleans’ troubled water system is modest about it. State Sen. JP Morrell said that adding a council representative on the Sewerage and Water Board won’t solve the system’s problems.
He is right about that. We didn't endorse the change, fearing that it might introduce more politics into the board. But we hope Morrell is right that it will provide an alternative perspective on the S&WB board.
The charter change passed 65 percent to 35 percent, with only 34,390 voters casting ballots.
The measure partially reverses a charter change in 2013 that eliminated the three City Council seats on the S&WB and made other changes to its makeup. That left the board presided over by the mayor and with all 10 other members appointed by the mayor.
The change means that the chair of the City Council's Public Works Committee, another member of the committee or a civil engineer reporting to the council will have a seat on the board.
Ultimately, as Mayor LaToya Cantrell and others argue, the lack of investment in pipes and pumps is more fundamental to the S&WB problem. That is going to be a more difficult set of issues than who fills board seats.