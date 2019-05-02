The announced purchase of The Times-Picayune and nola.com by Dathel and John Georges returns one of Louisiana’s most distinguished news organizations to local ownership.
In an era of retrenchment and cutbacks in the news industry, we believe local ownership is the best way to preserve the voices that can help nourish and unite our communities.
Times-Picayune, nola.com bought by Advocate’s Dathel and John Georges to ensure ‘strong’ news company
Thursday’s announcement will lead to the combining of The New Orleans Advocate and theneworleansadvocate.com with The Times-Picayune and nola.com.
It will not affect The Advocate’s operations in Baton Rouge or Acadiana.
The Advocate has been locally owned for all of its 177 years, chiefly by the Manship family. The Manships sold the newspaper and its state-of-the-art printing plant to the Georges family in 2013. Under the Georges family, The Advocate expanded its coverage in New Orleans and Acadiana, helping to knit together the communities of South Louisiana.
We were guided by the view that Louisiana is a place that values tradition, including a morning newspaper and a strong cup of coffee. Readers and advertisers seem to have agreed, and they helped make us successful.
The Times-Picayune was locally owned until 1962, when it was purchased by the family of Samuel I. Newhouse of New York. Newhouse family members moved to New Orleans to manage the new purchase, and the new owners improved the news coverage. When Hurricane Katrina scattered the company’s subscribers and advertisers, others might have folded their tent, but the Newhouse family doubled down on its support for New Orleans.
Its decision to sell continues the Newhouses' legacy of loyalty to Louisiana.
We look forward to welcoming some new colleagues, serving new subscribers, helping new advertisers grow their businesses — and tirelessly listening to all of the voices in the great communities we serve.