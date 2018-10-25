England’s Terry Flanagan knows the story many in New Orleans want to see when he challenges Regis Prograis for his title belt in the World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals at the Lakefront Arena on Saturday night.

Prograis, the hometown hero, defends his 140-pound World Boxing Council diamond belt by dispatching Flanagan on points or by knockout.

The top seed of the eight-fighter WBSS tournament does the same to his opponent in the semis next year.

A few months after that, Prograis claims the Muhammad Ali Trophy in the final, and then he sets his sights on superfights in the 147-pound division with world champions like Errol Spence and Terence Crawford.

Yet Flanagan has a one-word review for that plot: “Stupid.”

Speaking at an open workout in Mid-City’s New Orleans boxing gym this week, the 29-year-old lefty from Manchester said, “Never look past no one. … Listen, he’s the best fighter I ever fought to date. But vice versa — I’m the best person he’s fought.

“I’ve fought no one like him, but he’s not fought no one like me.”

It’s not just empty hype talk, according to many who follow the fight game.

The nine-year pro won his first 32 bouts — 13 by knockout — and picked up a World Boxing Organization belt in the 135-pound division, which he successfully defended five times. In June, he stepped up to the 140-pound class to vie for the vacant WBO belt but lost a split decision at home to Dallas’ unbeaten Maurice Hooker.

Hooker had height and reach advantages in the contest, and Flanagan was cut on his forehead and near an eye on separate seventh-round head clashes. Yet the fight was decided by the judges.

Hooker registered two-point and six-point victories on two of the scorecards. But on the remaining scorecard, Flanagan registered a six-point victory.

It'd be a mistake to write off the score in Flanagan’s favor as home cooking, said Leon Margules, a Tulane University alum who's helped organize the WBSS.

“The guy is tough as nails,” said Margules, referring to how Flanagan picked up the pace of his attacks against Hooker in the last five rounds even as blood gushed from his cuts. “If Regis isn’t careful, it could get rough.”

The same was said of another opponent Prograis, a 29-year-old lefty as well, vanquished with relative ease in March. He scored a two-round technical knockout over Julius Indongo — the former International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association champion who surrendered his belts in his sole prior loss to Terence Crawford, regarded by many to be the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter.

But Prograis’ trainer, Bobby Benton, cautions against comparing Indongo to Flanagan. Indongo has nine fewer bouts than Flanagan. He matched up with Prograis right after having been TKO’ed in just three rounds by Crawford, who has since become a world champion at 147 pounds.

Flanagan, the eighth-seed for WBSS’ 140-pound tournament, has never gone down that easy.

“He’s going to throw everything at us he has,” said Benton, whose 22-0 fighter handed Argentina’s Juan Jose Velasco his first defeat with an eight-round TKO at the Lakefront Arena in July. “It’s not going to be an easy fight.”

That’s not to say the 5-foot-9 Flanagan doesn’t have his own obstacles to conquer. Flanagan’s fight against the 5-foot-8 Prograis will be his debut in the United States. All of the Mancunian’s bouts so far have been in the United Kingdom.

And before he can even ponder getting past Prograis, Flanagan must at least become only the fourth man to ever take him to the scorecards. The last seven fighters Prograis has squared off against have failed to do so.

Flanagan this week downplayed adjusting to the time difference between New Orleans and Manchester, saying he’s become accustomed to it after arriving three weeks ago. He said he believes counting on knocking an opponent out doesn’t ever qualify as a strategy for a title fight – even for Prograis, who’s won 19 times by KO.

Flanagan also said the defeat to Hooker in his last outing has relieved him of the pressure prizefighters feel to preserve their undefeated record and allowed him to think of himself as a dark horse.

“It doesn’t matter now,” Flanagan said. “I’ve got that loss. … I’m the underdog so I can relax … and just go in there and let it loose Saturday night.”

The winner of Prograis-Flanagan will advance to the WBSS’ semis to face Belarus’ Kiryl Relikh, who outscored Russia’s Eduard Troyanovksy on Oct. 7 in Yokohama, Japan, to defend his WBA belt. Looming after that would be a final with the Ali trophy on the line as well as titles from the IBF, WBA and WBC.

The fight will be streamed on the DAZN app, which can be downloaded on mobile and Internet TV devices.