Play has been suspended in the first round of the PGA's Zurich Classic in New Orleans amid heavy storms.

The tournament was midway through the round at TPC Louisiana when the horn sounded for lightning. The PGA tweeted a video of golfer Tommy Fleetwood hitting a shot right as the horn went off.

Sound on.



Play has been suspended @Zurich_Classic due to lightning. pic.twitter.com/9UIky40sim — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 25, 2019

There was no indication when play might resume. Brandon Harkins and Joel Dahmen were tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under par through nine holes when play was suspended.

The severe weather prompted a tornado warning for much of South Louisiana through 3 p.m. The National Weather Service said that "torrential rainfall" would move through the New Orleans area until 11:15 a.m. along with strong, potentially damaging winds.

The storms also caused the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to delay its opening scheduled for Thursday morning.

+3 Stormy weather delays opening of 2019 New Orleans Jazz Festival The historic 50th anniversary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has gotten off to a stormy start.

Check back for updates.