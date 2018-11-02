Paul Hoolahan, who led the Allstate Sugar Bowl through the BCS era and into the new world of the College Football Playoffs, surviving the unprecedented challenge of Katrina along the way, is retiring after 22 years as the organization’s chief executive officer.
Jeff Hundley, the bowl’s chief operating officer, whose time with the game actually predates Hoolahan’s, will be his successor.
The transition, which has been several years in the making, was approved by the bowl’s executive committee Thursday night. Hundley’s elevation to the top spot becomes official on June 30 of next year.
Hundley already was the local point man for the 2020 CFP championship game. which will be played in New Orleans along with the Sugar Bowl, which marks its 85th year with this season’s game.
“I feel very good about it,” Hoolahan, 68, who has headed the bowl since 1996, said of the timing of his decision. “The best thing is leaving the job in good order.
“Jeff has been faithful, loyal and talented. That’s been my mindset about him for a long time, and this is certainly well deserved for him.”
Hundley, who on Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of his tenure with the Sugar Bowl, called being elevated to CEO, “a dream come true.” He also expressed gratitude for the executive committee’s confidence and especially to Hoolahan for including him in virtually every dealing with college football’s powerbrokers, the Sugar Bowl membership and everyone in between.
“I owe Paul a great debt,” Hundley, 57, said. “I’ve felt I was in lockstep with from the day he day he walked in the door and said he needed me to ride shotgun with him.
“No other bowl has ever been set up this way. It gave me the opportunity to broaden my horizons while being able to prove myself every stop along the way.”
Sugar Bowl president Rod West said the prospect of a smooth and successful transition was a major plus looking forward.
“The importance of having a continuity of leadership and a sound succession plan was a strategic decision the board made some time ago,” he said. “Paul is an iconic giant who hasn’t always gotten the credit he deserves.
“And in an ever-changing landscape of college sports, having Jeff in place allows the Sugar Bowl to continue as one of its strongest brands.”
Wright Waters, president of the Football Bowl Association who has worked with Hoolahan and Hundley since his days as commissioner of the New Orleans-based Sun Belt Conference from 1998-2012, agreed.
“Paul has done a great job preparing Jeff for the job,” he said. “You never saw a meeting without Paul and Jeff together, which put Jeff on a first-name basis with all of the decision makers.
“That shows Paul’s commitment, respect and love of the Sugar Bowl. He didn’t just choose to walk out the door.”
Hundley has already fashioned a restructuring of his current position, splitting the duties between Risa Hall, the senior director of administration for events, and recently-hired former UNO athletic director Derek Morel, whose primary responsibility will be in fundraising areas.
That is a particularly vital area as the Sugar Bowl’s cash reserves have been depleted by the 2014 landing of the contract with the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference in order to keep the game in prime time on Jan. 1 for 12 years as well as the successful bid for the upcoming title game.
The financial conditions during the BCS years were much more favorable for the Sugar Bowl.
In particular, the four national championship games administered by the Sugar Bowl were very lucrative. That allowed the Sugar Bowl to do things such as helping fund the city’s bid for the 2012 Final Four and to expand the bowl’s sponsorship to more than 50 non-football events.
“The playing rules for the bowls have changed,” Hundley said. “Now you can either lament it or choose to continue to be a part of it.
“But to do that, we will have to create new revenue streams. The Sugar Bowl has always punched above its weight, and we are committed to this city to maintain our place in college sports.”
That could include staging season-opening neutral site games for national powers. An LSU-Florida State game in 2022 has been reported as being scheduled, although none of the parties have ever acknowledged it.
At least, Hundley pointed out, the bowl’s deals with the Big 12, SEC and CFP are intact for six more years, although they will be up for renewal sometime before then.
“We don’t know what things will be like the next time around,” he said. “But we’ve got to be prepared to step up.”
In fact, West said that final approval of Hundley’s hiring was presenting a business model for the future, which could include an expansion of the playoffs which would further endanger the bowls’ strategic position.
Finances were also an issue when Hoolahan, then the athletic director at Vanderbilt, came to the Sugar Bowl.
The game played host to the Bowl Alliance championship game between Florida and Florida State that season. And, much to Hoolahan’s surprise, it actually lost money.
He then undertook fundraising measures, such as landing new sponsorships. The following year the Sugar Bowl successfully bid for the spot in the BCS rotation along with the Rose, Orange and Fiesta bowls, which assured a national championship in New Orleans every four years.
However, Hoolahan acknowledged that the Sugar Bowl’s history persuaded the conference commissioners to vote it in with a bid which was actually lower than the Cotton Bowl’s.
“We bid what we thought we could get by with,” he said. “I don’t know if we even had that much money at the time.”
But during the BCS years, the Sugar Bowl was the site of an unbroken series of sellout games, including five appearances by LSU, three of them with the national championship at stake.
But perhaps the most significant of the Tigers’ Sugar Bowls was the 2007 game against Notre Dame.
That came after Katrina had ravaged the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, forcing the Sugar Bowl to relocate to Atlanta for the 2006 game.
It was, Hoolahan acknowledged, the most-difficult time of his tenure, although, it resulted, like almost everything else in his tenure, as a positive.
“Jeff and I went up to Chicago month after the storm and told the commissioners and told them we were going to be able to play the game, but it would be in Atlanta,” he said, “We were really selling snake oil out of the back of empty wagon.
“But thanks to a great staff and the support of our membership. somehow we pulled it off. Getting a great game between Georgia and West Virginia really helped, too.”
Still, the Superdome was still under repair by the time of the following year’s Sugar Bowl. In fact, the bowl officers were in Metairie instead of the Superdome and they not return until the following fall.
“We got the perfect game in LSU and Notre Dame,” Hoolahan said. “Sometimes when preparation meets opportunity you get a lot of luck, and we really needed it then.”
The 2006 season was also the first for the double-hosting format adopted two years before with Hoolahan as the instigator.
“We needed to expand the BCS, but nobody could come up with a formula that worked,” Waters said. “Then Paul came into the room and said, ‘We can do it like this.’
“That was Paul’s character, leadership and business acumen on full display.”
The format change enabled the Sugar Bowl to stage two additional games in addition to the 2009 and 2012 title games which already were set for New Orleans.
But in 2010, things started to turn against the bowl system, fueled by a financial scandal that rocked the Fiesta Bowl. The Sugar Bowl had to undergo a two-year IRS investigation that found no wrongdoing.
However, the commissioners while finally coming with a playoff model which began in 2014, saw the opportunity to take more financial control of the process, turning the bowls, which had been fairly-equal partners in the BCS and often the actual power-brokers before that, into basically only venues under the CFP, much as is the model for the Final Four.
Hoolahan often chafed under the new deal, despite outbidding the Cotton Bowl to get the SEC-Big 12 game and four CFP semifinals because, “The Sugar Bowl isn’t the Sugar Bowl unless it’s in the top tier. There was no way we were going to let that happen.”
But the CFP taking over operation of the title game, Hoolahan added, hastened his decision not to stay through next season.
“It’s their show now,” he said. “They pretty much have a cookie-cutter way of doing things anyway.
“I’m just going to start slowly decompressing. I like that idea.”
That leaves things in the hands of Hundley, whom. Hoolahan said “has impeccable integrity and is dedicated to the right values.
“He will always be 100 percent doing what is best for the Sugar Bowl.”
Hundley acknowledged that he has turned down other opportunities to leave over the years, including one to head another New Year’s Six bowl. He had actually not planned to stay more than three or four years after his hiring as assistant executive director of the Sugar Bowl under Troy Mathieu in 1993.
“But I fell in love with the job,” Hundley said. “It’s never been boring, that’s for sure.”
“And it was a great place for our kids.”
Carolyn McCall Hundley, Jeff and Janine’s youngest child, is a Golden Girl at LSU. Jeff Hundley said that instead of the press box, he will be in the stands at Saturday’s Alabama game like any other parent.
Hundley, a native of Creston, Iowa and University of Iowa graduate who came to the Sugar Bowl from Georgia where he in sports information for seven years rather than administration, said he was never anxious for Hoolahan to step aside, but did feel that the “time, effort and energy,” he’d put into his position made him ready for the top spot.
“I was content to wait my turn,” he said. “The Sugar Bowl is a very special place.
“My job now is to confirm the confidence of the executive committee and to confirm to myself that this was worth waiting for.”