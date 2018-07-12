Teofimo Lopez apparently has never met a microphone he didn’t like.
Case in point: At Thursday’s final press conference before Saturday’s pro boxing show at Lakefront Arena, Lopez, who’s facing Brazilian William Silva in the lead-in to the Regis Prograis-Juan Jose Velasco main event, grabbed one of the mics and performed his own test check.
And at the end, he was the last person to thank everyone for coming.
“It’s just the way I’m made,” Lopez said. “Boxing needs somebody like me to bring excitement to the sport.”
And as if to prove his point, Team Lopez’ T-shirts read “#TAKEOVER,” as in taking over boxing.
So far, Lopez has backed up his boasts.
A few days shy of his 21st birthday, Lopez is 9-0 with seven knockouts since he signed with Top Rank after representing his parents’ home country of Honduras in the Rio Olympics (Lopez was born in Brooklyn, grew up in Florida and now fights out of Las Vegas although he still promotes himself as being from Brooklyn).
This fight, for the WBC Continental Americas Lightweight title, is Lopez’s first scheduled 10-rounder. Only one of his first nine fights has gone as many as eight rounds, a unanimous decision against Juan Pablo Sanchez earlier this year, and his last fight was a first-round KO of Vitor Jones Freitas in May in Madison Square Garden.
Small wonder Lopez is considered the “next big thing,” certainly by himself.
“I definitely agree with that,” he said. “To be the co-main event on an ESPN card in my 10th fight is crazy.
“I plan on being a world champion while I’m still 21.”
In Silva, Lopez is fighting a much older opponent (31) with a sparking record (25-1, 14 KOs).
“You look at his record, and he looks like a dangerous fighter,” Lopez said. “But I’ve fought some other dangerous fighters.
“Whoever you have, put them in front of me and I’ll beat them.”
Mic drop.
LEGEND OF “ROUGAROU” For most opponents, seeing Prograis across the ring is frightening enough.
Imagine seeing him entering the ring wearing a monster mask fashioned on the supposed look of the rougarou, the legendary, shape-shifting beast of the Bayou Country.
Prograis actually adopted the nickname for himself early in his career. But in his last bout, a second-round knockout of Julius Indongo in March, Prograis was sporting the frightening mask he’d purchased in a French Quarter costume shop a few weeks before.
“They tell me it’s pretty authentic,” said Prograis, ignoring the fact that nobody has ever actually photographed a rougarou. “I’m taking special care of it.”
Prograis acknowledged that wearing the mask into the ring isn’t exactly comfortable, but he knows the publicity value.
“I like the picture it produces,” he said.
BAYOU BEAST II: Pounding meat worked for Rocky.
Jonathan Guidry of Dulac might get to the top as a heavyweight by crabbing.
That’s the day job that Guidry, who will be meeting Aaron Charles in a six-round undercard fight, even as he pursues a pro career. Guidry was even out working from 4 a.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday before coming to New Orleans for a press conference.
“Maybe I can give it up after a couple more fights, but right now, boxing is just a way of making a little money on the side,” said Guidry, who’s 10-0-2 with five knockouts. “Shaking those traps is a pretty good workout, too.”
It must be.
In his last fight, a TKO over Lemarcus Tucker in Metairie, Guidry weighed 280 pounds. He’ll come in at about 240 Saturday.
“I’m definitely moving around a lot better,” Guidry said. “You can increase your speed without losing any power.”
After Saturday, Guidry is moving to Houston for a while to work with Bobby Benton, Prograis’ manager.
“If I’m going to make this a real career, it’s time I got serious about it,” Guidry, 28, said. “Getting on a good card like this really motivates me.”
NO SURRENDER: At age 37, Travis Scott of Baton Rouge is unlikely to get another shot at a title as he did in 2013 when he won the Universal Boxing Organization’s All-American championship.
But neither does Scott, who’s facing unbeaten 2016 American Olympian Saturday Charles Conwell (4-0) consider himself dropping to the “opponent” status just yet.
“Everybody’s an opponent,” Scott said. “I’m his opponent and he’s mine.
“He’s young and he ‘s good, but that doesn’t bother me. I’ll just go in focused and see what happens.”
Scott, who began his pro career in 2004, is 18-3, but has fought only once each in the past two years, losing both times. His last victory was a TKO of David Lujan at the Belle of Baton Rouge in December 2015.
“I’ve had some short notice opportunities, but I didn’t take them,” Scott said. “I stay in good shape though.”
Scott added he isn’t sure how many more fights he has left in him, however.
“Might be five or six or nine or 10,” he said. “I once got shot and came back three years later.
“As long as the Lord allows me to keep fighting, I’m going to keep fighting.”
TONGUE TWISTER: Among other many accomplishments, the late Buddy Diliberto often served as a ring announcer back in the day.
That is until after an ESPN telecast at the Municipal Auditorium when after the introductions of the first fight promoter Les Bonano got an urgent message from the producer: “That announcer — we can’t understand what he’s saying,” recalled Bonano, who is serving as event coordinator for this card. “Get somebody else in there. I told them everybody else down here understands him, but the producer reminded me this was on national TV, so we got somebody else.”
Too bad Buddy’s not around for Saturday when Fazliddin Gaibnazarov of Bekabad, Uzbekistan, is on the undercard.
Gaibnazarov was the Olympic lightweight champion at the 2016 Games in Rio (with a 2012 Games victory against Jose Ramirez), and at 4-0, is off to a good start at as pro. So his future is bright, and announcers everywhere are going to have to learn his name.
“Buddy would have chopped that up pretty good,” Bonano said. “But that’s why everybody loved Buddy D.”
For the record, it’s pronounced “Faz-li-den Gabe-maz-nav-rov,” and most folks call him “Fozzie,” as in the bear.
And least, nobody will have to take a shot at Fozzie’s middle name — Hasanbaevich.
ONE FEWER BOUT: Russian featherweight Vladimir Nikitin, who won a controversial decision over American Michael Conlan in Rio, was to have made his pro debut against Charles Clark on Saturday, but the bout has been cancelled.
No explanation was given.
ON THE AIR: The ESPN, ESPN Deportes broadcast of the Prograis-Velasco and Lopez-Silva bouts will begin at 7 p.m., although the undercard will air starting at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Mark Kriegel, Timothy Bradley and Joe Tessitore will be handling the announcing duties.
While there had been some discussion of airing the Manny Pacquiao-Lucas Matthysse bout from Malaysia on the Lakefront video screens after the local card, an ESPN official said Thursday it would not be possible.