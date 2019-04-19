Led by third-ranked Brooks Koepka, five of the world’s top 15 golfers are scheduled to compete next week in the $7.3 million Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Using a two-man team format for the third year in a row, the tournament is set for Thursday through Sunday at the TPC Louisiana layout in Avondale.
Koepka, a two-time U.S. Open winner and three-time majors victor, will pair up with his younger brother, Chase, who’s been playing on the European PGA Tour. They also played together in 2017, the first year of the two-man format.
The complete list of 80 two-man teams released Friday afternoon by the PGA Tour also includes 15 other prominent golfers who have won at least one major title in their careers.
That list includes the Australian team of Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner and Adam Scott, who counts a victory in the 2013 Masters among his 17 career top-10 finishes in majors.
Also in the field are former Masters winners Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.
Oosthuizen and Schwartzel are teaming up as one of two formidable teams from South Africa. The other team is made up of four-time majors winner Ernie Els, a World Gold Hall of Famer, and Trevor Immelman, who won the Masters in 2008.
Zurich Classic field
(subject to change)
Jason Day/Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka, Si Woo Kim/Sangmoon Bae, Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay, Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes, Henrik Stenson/Graeme McDowell, Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown, Russell Knox/Brian Stuard, Jason Dufner/Pat Perez, Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy, Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith, Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran, Cameron Champ/Sam Burns, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Austin Cook/Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett/Chesson Hadley, Cody Gribble/Joey Garber, Adam Hadwin/Aaron Baddeley, Brian Harman/Patton Kizzire;
Russell Henley/Ryan Blaum, Michael Kim/C.T. Pan, Troy Merritt/Robert Streb, Rod Pampling/John Senden, Ted Potter Jr./Nate Lashley, Ian Poulter/Sam Horsfield, Andrew Putnam/Max Homa, Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer, Kyle Stanley/Tony Finau, Brendan Steele/Luke Donald, Chris Stroud/Jason Kokrak, Hudson Swafford/Wes Roach, Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft, Jhonattan Vegas/Ancer Abraham, Ernie Els/Trevor Immelman, Padraig Harrington/Shane Lowry, Kenny Perry/Josh Teater, Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly, David Duval/Jim Furyk;
Dru Love/Davis Love III, Justin Harding/Branden Grace, Shubhankar Sharma/Lahiri Anirban, Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover, Brian Gay/Rory Sabbatini, J.J. Spaun/Matt Jones, Peter Uihlein/Dominic Bozzelli, Chris Kirk/Sepp Straka, Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel, Whee Kim/Sungjae Im, Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman/Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen/Brandon Harkins, Tom Hoge/J.J. Henry, Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax, Danny Lee/Sung Kang, Ollie Schniederjans/Sam Ryder, Harold Varner III/Tom Lovelady, Alex Cejka/Alex Prugh, Richy Werenski/Nicholas Lindheim;
Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk, Seamus Power/David Hearn, Martin Laird/Nick Taylor, J.T. Poston/Stephan Jaeger, Harris English/Johnson Wagner, Joaquin Niemann/Dylan Frittelli, Freddie Jacobson/Chad Campbell, K.J. Choi/David Lingmerth, Colt Knost/Boo Weekley, Denny McCarthy/Roberto Diaz, Wyndham Clark/Ben Crane, Kyoung-Hoon Lee/Matt Every, Scott Langley/Jonathan Byrd, Carlos Ortiz/Sebastian Munoz, Peter Malnati/Billy Hurley III, Julian Etulain/Andres Romero, Chase Wright/Derek Fathauer, Anders Albertson/Seth Reeves, Roberto Castro/Cameron Tringale, Cameron Davis/Kyle Jones.