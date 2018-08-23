Warren Easton found its way blocked twice by Karr last season. The Eagles' only loss in District 9-4A was to Karr, and they also lost to them in the Class 4A semifinals.
Easton may be hard to deny this season. Seven offensive starters return, led by quarterback Lance Legendre, an all-district selection, and running back Ashaad Clayton.
Legendre, a dual-threat quarterback who decommitted from Kansas and has drawn interest from Alabama and Florida State, is one of the top prospects in the state.
“Lance has to control the offense,” said Jerry Phillips, who is in his third year as the Eagles coach. “We have enough weapons where he doesn't have to do it all by himself. He has matured. He took off (and ran) too much last year, but not as much as he did his sophomore year.”
Yet, Phillips said how well the team jells as well as the coaching staff will be important. Easton's defensive and offensive coordinators are new, but both were promoted from within the staff, Phillips said.
“We will have to play together as a team and work together as a staff,” he said. “We're focusing on small things. That's what hurt us in the end last season.”
Karr is looking to reach a familiar end. The Cougars went 14-1 last season, losing only to Class 3A De La Salle on their way to a second consecutive Class 4A state championship. Karr has been to seven of the past eight state finals, winning four.
This season, coach Brice Brown has four new offensive linemen and a first-year starting quarterback in junior Leonard Kelly.
“We're returning players in some spots, but we're young on the lines,” Brown said. “But, we have quality backups. We're experienced in the skill positions. We just have to see what the young players can do. The play of the offensive line will be the key.”
The defensive line has three new starters, but all-state tackle Austin Kent, 5-11, 270 is back. The secondary, though, returns nearly intact, led by all-state cornerback Devin Bush.
“We have six new starters on defense,” Brown said. “We have to play fast, find the football and communicate in the secondary.”
Both coaches say they also expect a challenge from Helen Cox. Cox was 5-6 last season, coach Skip LaMothe's first. However, LaMothe played mostly underclassmen, and now they are back.
The offensive line, led by all-district guard Khalil Huntley, 6-0, 305, and guard Bobby Brumfield, 6-0, 280, returns all five starters. Also back are junior quarterback Jordan George and leading rusher Davon Ward. First-year starting running back Terrell Brown is expected to be a big addition, LaMothe said.
Cox went 2-2 in district play last season.
“We expect to have a good season,” LaMothe said. “We're looking for big things from Brown and Ward, and George will play well.
“Karr and Easton will be tough. Legendre is one of the best quarterbacks in the state. McMain has a new coach who came from Karr, and Belle Chasse has a lot coming back.”
Torri Dennis, the quarterbacks coach at Karr the past six years, is McMain's new coach. At Belle Chasse, coach Stephen Meyer said his team is experienced and eager to build on last season's 7-5 record. The Cardinals lost 13-12 to Woodlawn-Shreveport in the second round of the playoffs.
DISTRICT 9-4A CAPSULES
EASTON EAGLES
2017 record: 10-3, 3-1 in district
Coach: Jerry Phillips (3rd season, 21-7)
Starting Lineups
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*TE Frederick Shields 6-3 215 Sr.
*WR Kiaheem Green 6-2 205 Sr.
WR Jewell Holmes 6-1 185 Sr.
*OT Caleb Etienne 6-6 320 Sr.
*OT Trevon Riley 6-4 330 Sr.
OG Colbee Julian 5-10 205 Sr.
OG Patrick McCoy 5-11 220 Jr.
C Sedrick Vanpran 6-4 310 Jr.
*QB Lance Legendre 6-3 200 Sr.
*RB Ashaad Clayton 6-0 190 Sr.
RB Dewitt Johnson 5-8 170 Sr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*DE Jacob Parker 5-9 185 Sr.
DE Nile Vincent 6-1 205 Sr.
DT Raymond Williams 6-4 260 Jr.
DT Shone Washington 6-4 250 Fr.
*ILB Joshua Williams 5-10 215 Sr.
ILB Jahrese Bradford 5-9 195 Jr.
SS Zabien Wilson 6-0 190 Sr.
SS Kaja Rhea 5-10 185 Sr.
*CB Chester Kimbrough 6-0 175 Sr.
CB Dylan Decuire 6-1 180 Sr.
*FS Jamal Sam 5-11 185 Sr.
Schedule
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 25 St. Augustine (Jam) 7 p.m. Gormley Stadium
Aug. 30 Jesuit 7 p.m. Gormley
PSept. 8 Brother Martin 2 p.m. Gormley
Sept. 14 Landry-Walker 7:30 p.m. Pan American
Sept. 21 Bye
Sept. 27 John Curtis 7:30 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 4 Belle Chasse 7 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 11 McMain 7 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 20 Helen Cox 2:30 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 25 McDonogh 35 7:30 p.m. Pan American
Nov. 1 Karr 6:30 p.m. Behrman
3 Players to Watch: QB Lance Legendre (All-District), C Sedrick Vanpran (All-District), CB Chester Kimbrough (All-District).
Key game: Karr.
Season Outlook: With 9-4A kingpin Karr perhaps slipping a notch this seaon, Easton appears poised to win district. The offense, led by QB Lance Legendre, running back Ashaad Clayton and a strong WR crew, will lead the way. The defense, with seven newcomers, will have to improve as the season goes along.
KARR COUGARS
2017 record: 14-1, 4-0 district; Class 4A state champions
Coach: Brice Brown (fourth season; 38-6)
Starting Lineups
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*WR Michael Corner 6-1 175 Sr.
*WR Dylan Hill 6-1 190 Sr.
*WR Khalfani Simmons 5-10 175 Sr.
OT Kenneth Bannister 6-4 270 So.
*OT Ronnie Lyons 6-4 315 Sr.
OG Frank Reyes 5-11 200 Jr.
OG Kenneth Nichols 6-3 300 Sr.
C Joshua Brown 5-8 250 Sr.
QB Leonard Kelly 5-10 180 Jr.
*RB Ronnie Jackson 6-1 205 Sr.
*RB Ahmad Antonio 5-11 190 Sr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
DE Joshua Randall 6-2 190 Jr.
DE Jordan Heliere 6-3 235 Sr.
*DT Austin Kent 5-11 270 Sr.
DT Kevin Cook 5-11 260 Sr.
MLB Ellsworth Seymour 5-11 230 Sr.
*OLB Balah Muhammad 6-0 190 Sr.
*CB Devin Bush 6-1 200 Sr.
*CB Chaz Bates 5-9 175 Sr.
*SS Tariq Mulmore 6-0 165 Sr.
FS Jamie Vance 6-2 165 Jr.
OLB Joseph Thomas 5-11 195 Jr.
SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 24 West Jefferson (Jam) 5:30 p.m. Behrman
Aug. 31 St. Paul 7 p.m. St. Paul
Sept. 7 Landry-Walker 7 p.m. Behrman
Sept. 14 De La Salle 7 p.m. Behrman
Sept. 21 Carver 7 p.m. Behrman
Sept. 28 Kennedy 7 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 5 McDonogh 35 7 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 11 Belle Chasse 7 p.m. Belle Chasse
Oct. 19 McMain 7 p.m. Behrman
Oct. 26 Helen Cox 7 p.m. Memtsas
Nov. 1 Easton 6:30 p.m. Behrman
3 Players to Watch: RB Ahmad Antoine (All-District), DT Austin Kent (All-State), CB Devin Bush (All-State).
Key Game: Easton.
Season Outlook: With five new starters on offense and six on defense, the Cougars may be hard-pressed to repeat as 9-4A and state champs. However, they are strong at the skill positions. The play of first-year starting QB Leonard Kelly will be a key.
HELEN COX COUGARS
2017 record: 5-6, 2-2 district
Coach: Skip Lamothe, second season (5-6)
Starting Lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*TE Kalil Lloyd 6-6 210 Sr.
*WR Joseph Patterson 5-10 170 Sr.
*WR Adam Thomas 5-9 180 Sr.
*OT Larenz Pendleton 6-4 240 Sr.
*OT Malique Polius 6-2 285 So.
*OG Bobby Brumfield 6-0 280 Sr.
*OG Khalil Huntley 6-0 305 Sr.
*C Coron Wells 5-8 245 Sr.
*QB Jordan George 5-10 180 Jr.
RB Terrell Brown 5-11 190 Sr.
*RB Davon Ward 5-5 175 Sr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
DE Xavon Starks 6-1 220 Jr.
*DE Demond Wilson 6-3 245 Sr.
DT Kyren Hawkins 5-10 310 Jr.
DT Furnell Martin 5-11 310 Sr.
LB Gabriel Rogers 5-10 185 Jr.
*LB Kelin Burrle 5-11 205 Jr.
*LB Gerald Henderson 6-2 210 Sr.
*CB Solento Smith 5-9 180 Sr.
*CB Rea'Kwon Starks 5-11 170 Jr.
*SS Jacoby Wells 6-2 205 Jr.
*FS Donovan Johnson 6-3 185 Jr.
Schedule
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 24 Landry-Walker (Jam) 7:30 p.m. Behrman
Aug. 31 East Jefferson 7 p.m. Yenni
Sept. 7 St. Amant 7 p.m. St. Amant
Sept. 15 Sophie Wright 2 p.m. Memtsas
Sept. 20 McDonogh 35 6:30 p.m. Memtsas
Sept. 29 Carver 7 p.m. Joe Brown
Oct. 4 McMain 6:30 p.m. Memtsas
Oct. 13 Kennedy 2:30 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 20 Easton 2:30 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 26 Karr 7 p.m. Memtsas
Nov. 2 Belle Chasse 7 p.m. Belle Chasse
3 Players to Watch: OG Khalil Huntley (All-District), LB Kelin Burrle, CB Rea'Kwon Starks.
Key Game: Karr.
Season Outlook: Coach Skip Lamont said he likes his team's chances this season of finishing in one of the top two spots. Being healthy as a team when weeks eight, nine and 10 roll around (Easton, Karr and Belle Chasse) will be important, he said.
BELLE CHASSE CARDINALS
2017 record: 7-5, 1-3 district
Coach: Stephen Meyers (fifth year, 19-25)
Starting Lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
TE Charlie Burt 6-0 195 Jr.
WR Jonte McMillian 6-1 165 So.
OT Saverio Relle 5-11 205 So.
OT Bryce Manis 6-2 254 Sr.
*OG Sheron Manuel 5-9 205 Sr.
*OG Davion Turner 6-0 285 Sr.
*C Cody Taylor 6-2 285 Sr.
*QB Jordan Mariana 5-9 175 Jr.
*RB Shawn Thompson 5-8 235 Sr.
RB Ratray Gaines 5-10 180 Sr.
RB Willie Lovett 5-10 170 So.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*DE Ashton Riley 6-1 225 Sr.
*DE Brendan Groves 6-2 270 Jr.
NG Blaise Lewis 6-2 210 Jr.
OLB Javonte Jimcoily 6-1 210 Jr.
*OLB Edward Jones 5-9 175 Jr.
*ILB Erin Ragas 5-10 185 Sr.
*ILB Noah Mariana 5-9 210 Sr.
*CB Quinton Coludrovich 5-10 165 Sr.
*CB Shai Charles 5-10 165 Jr.
*SS Jaleel Bentley 5-10 170 Sr.
FS Sherell Manuel 5-9 150 So.
SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 24 Chalmette (Jam) 7:30 p.m. Bobby Nuss Stadium
Aug. 31 South Plaquemine 7 p.m. Belle Chasse
Sept. 7 Shaw 7 p.m. Belle Chasse
Sept. 14 Higgins 7 p.m. Belle Chasse
Sept. 21 KIPP Renaissance 7 p.m. Belle Chasse
Sept. 28 Wright 7 p.m. Belle Chasse
Oct. 4 Easton 7:30 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 11 Karr 7 p.m. Belle Chasse
Oct. 19 South Terrebonne 7 p.m. South Terrebonne
Oct. 25 McMain 3:30 p.m. Pan American
Nov. 1 Cox 7 p.m. Belle Chasse
3 Players to Watch: ILB Erin Ragas (All-District), C Cody Tayler, QB Joran Mariana.
Key Game: South Plaquemine.
Season Outlook: In last year's season opener against South Plaquemine, Belle Chasse fumbled 11 times and lost eight. Cardinals coach Stephen Meyer will use this year's meeting to see how far his team, especially the offense, has come.
MCMAIN MUSTANGS
2017 record: 2-7, 0-4 district
Coach: Torri Dennis, first year.
Starting Lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
H-Back Rae-Jean Douglass-Johnson 5-11 170 Jr.
*WR Sean Jones 5-10 160 Sr.
WR John Johnson 6-1 165 Fr.
WR Tyrell Massey 5-10 150 So.
*OT Hysaam Lewis 6-3 242 Sr.
*OT Stanley Barton 6-0 250 Jr.
*OG Patrick Hampton 6-0 238 Sr.
OG Jahleel Lucas 6-0 250 So.
C Kendall Santee 5-11 200 Fr.
*QB Tyhre Brown 6-0 193 Sr.
*RB Jeremy Benoit 6-1 185 Jr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
DE Jared Adams 6-3 210 Jr.
*DE Christopher Lebanks 6-2 220 Jr.
*DT Jamal Beaulieu 5-11 230 Sr.
DT Stavros Torregano 5-9 226 So.
*MLB Gerald Parker 5-11 200 Sr.
*SLB Gregory Davis 5-10 185 Jr.
*WLB Dillon Johnson 5-10 180 Jr.
*CB Shaun Espradon 5-11 160 Jr.
CB Damaiyurn Compton 5-10 155 Fr.
SS Ersey Bogan 5-11 160 Fr.
*FS Philip Robertson 6-0 180 Jr.
Schedule
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 24 Kennedy (Jam) 5 p.m. Gormley
Aug. 31 Newman 7 p.m. Newman
Sept. 7 Lusher 7 p.m. Lusher
Sept. 14 Carver 3:30 p.m. Pan American
Sept. 21 Washington 7 p.m. Pan American
Sept. 27 Riverdale 6:30 p.m. Yenni
Oct. 4 Cox 6:30 p.m. Memtsas
Oct. 12 Easton 7 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 19 Karr 7 p.m. Behrman
Oct. 25 Belle Chasse 3:30 p.m. Pan American
Nov. 1 Wright 3:30 p.m. Pan American
3 Players to Watch: K Dario Alvarez (All-State), QB Tyhre Brown, DT Jamal Beaulieu.
Key Game: Newman.
Season Outlook: Coach Torri Dennis spent the past six years as quarterbacks coach at Karr and wants to model McMain's program after the Cougars'. Dennis said he's trying to build a foundation, but the Mustangs may be able “to make some noise.” The opener at Newman will tell him a lot, he says.