Gavriella Smith was ready when the rains came.
She had just won the first set of her championship match in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Tennis Classic on Monday when thunderstorms arrived at the City Park Tennis Center.
Play was suspended for an hour or so and transferred some eight miles to the Riverside Hilton indoor tennis courts. Smith lost the second set but rebounded to beat Violeta Martinez 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 to claim the 16-and-under age group title in her hometown.
The odd circumstances were nothing new to Smith, who three years ago started a qualifying match in Lafayette and finished at the Hilton after a three-hour delay and change of venue because of weather.
So when Monday’s delay began, she put on her headphones, climbed in her coach’s car and waited to go back to work.
“I listened to music. That really helps me,” Smith said. “I keep telling myself my game plan and to keep playing the way I am if I’m winning — or if I’m losing to change something.”
Smith didn’t change after the successful first set, but the way the second set went required an adjustment on her part.
“In the second set (Martinez) started playing really well,” Smith said. “She took my balls a lot earlier and hit winners off of them. Since these courts are much faster than outdoors I wasn’t ready and her balls were going too fast.
“She takes the ball early so if I’m off the court I can’t get to it, but outside if she takes it early I can get to it because it’s a lot slower. I can get to it and push the ball so I’m in position for the next shot.”
Smith said it took her a while to adjust to the faster surface and “especially to (Martinez’s)” game.
The two were on serve in the third set until Smith broke Martinez for a 4-2 lead, bringing cheers from her contingent of 15-20 family and friends who followed her from City Park to the Hilton.
“I told myself I had to keep fighting and grind it out (in the third set),” Smith said. “I knew I couldn’t just go for winners. I had to stay focused, to hit deep and wait for my shot and not just let her attack off of mine.”
Smith, a 15-year-old sophomore at Lusher High School, lost in straight sets in the final of last year’s Sugar Bowl Classic, which as a USTA Southern Tournament was open to only nine states in the Southern Region.
In its third year in 2018, the event was upgraded to a national level III tournament that attracted nearly 800 applicants for its 256 spots. The participants in 16 divisions represented 34 states and Puerto Rico.
“I was really happy winning this tournament for New Orleans, given that I train at City Park and grew up there,” Smith said. “Coming back a year later and winning an even bigger tournament, a national, I was proud and grateful.”
Benjamin Koch of Abbeville won the boys 18 and younger title 6-1, 7-5 over Kenner Taylor of Houston.
Carly Briggs of Calhoun, Georgia, was the girls 18 winner, 6-4, 6-0 over Hadley Doyle of Colleyville, Texas.